Aria Solutions Implements Amazon Connect and Integrates CRM and WFM

Aria Solutions (http://www.ariasolutions.com), a leading provider of customer experience and contact center integration solutions, announced today that they are among the first AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners to support Amazon Connect and integrate systems like customer relationship management (CRM) and workforce management (WFM).

Amazon Connect is a new cloud-based contact center service from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Companies can easily setup, manage and grow their contact centers with a pay-per-minute plan.

“We believe Amazon Connect will be a major player and be fully embraced by the market, due to its innovative technology and business model,” says Robert Church, CEO of Aria Solutions. “Our team is excited to share our 20 years of contact center consulting experience with Amazon Connect customers to implement solutions that deliver positive business results”.

“Aria Solutions has decades of experience in contact center integration, so their support will be invaluable for Amazon Connect customers,” says Pasquale DeMaio, Principal Product Manager, Amazon Connect. “Our customers turn to APN Partners like Aria Solutions for the deep industry and service-specific expertise they provide, and they will play a vital role in helping businesses drive positive outcomes for their customers with Amazon Connect.”

Aria Solutions provides support for customers migrating their restricted or outdated on-premises or cloud-based systems to the cloud using Amazon Connect – with a modernization solution. Together with Amazon Connect, end users experience consistent and personalized customer journeys.

About Aria Solutions:

Aria Solutions has been a leading provider of contact center and customer engagement solutions for nearly 20 years. They leverage extensive industry experience, knowledge, proven methodology, tools and templates in building products and delivering innovative, omnichannel, cloud, on-premises and hybrid-based solutions. To learn contact center best practices, visit Aria Solutions’ blog or subscribe to content at http://www.ariasolutions.com/subscribe/