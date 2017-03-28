Our electronic signature feature helps expedite the signing process as SecureDocs becomes the origin, and final resting place, of all paperwork that requires a signature.

SecureDocs, an industry-leading virtual data room provider for secure deals, announced the addition of an electronic signature feature to their already efficient and robust data room solution. Making them the only provider in the industry offering this feature completely built-into the software - no clunky integrations, just seamless efficiency to help users get deals completed faster, and corporate agreements executed immediately.

"Whether actively working a deal, or using SecureDocs virtual data room for ongoing corporate document storage, our clients don't typically have a lot of time to spare. Our electronic signature feature helps expedite the signing process as SecureDocs becomes the origin, and final resting place, of all paperwork that requires a signature". - Will Reynolds, CEO of SecureDocs, Inc.

Like the rest of SecureDocs, the built-in electronic signature feature is intuitive to use and a document can be sent out for signing in seconds. It gives users the ability to quickly initiate, track, and complete the signature process with the click of a mouse and without ever leaving the data room. Helping to expedite the execution of non-disclosure agreements, letters of intent, and other corporate documents required during the deal process.

Then to simplify things further the signed documents are automatically filed within the data room upon completion, which eliminates the need to toggle back and forth between email, external signature services, and the data room.

Built to comply with the ESIGN Act as well as individual state regulations SecureDocs with Electronic Signature gives users peace of mind when sharing proprietary information with outside parties by ensuring all agreements, and their signatures, are properly executed and securely stored.

For more information about SecureDocs with built-in electronic signature, including scheduling a short demo to see the new feature live, go here: info.securedocs.com/securedocs-demo-request

About:

SecureDocs is a Virtual Data Room for businesses raising funds, going through M&A, licensing Intellectual Property, and those who recognize the importance of safeguarding their most critical business documentation. SecureDocs has an easy-to-use solution that keeps businesses organized and ready for opportunity, without breaking the bank. Created by the engineers and team who helped develop GoToMeeting, GoToMyPC, AppFolio, and Rightscale, the team is dedicated to building software solutions that are highly secure, easily adopted, and affordable for any type or size of business.

For more information visit securedocs.com