TheStrapStore.com Introduces SPEEDWRAP® Wire Wrap

TheStrapStore.com, a leading online reseller of hook and loop ties, straps and specialty fasteners is pleased to announce the addition of the SPEEDWRAP® Brand Wire Wrap. The new Wire Wrap features a pull tab and quickly bundles wires and cables for a secure hold. The SPEEDWRAP® Wire Wrap is available for purchase in four different sizes and several colors on TheStrapStore.com.

In April of 2017, TheStrapStore.com began sales of the SPEEDWRAP® Wire Wrap. The SPEEDWRAP® Wire Wrap offers a reusable and adjustable fastening solution similar to the iconic SPEEDWRAP® Brand Cable Tie.

Made from industrial grade, back-to-back, hook and loop material, the Wire Wrap enables users to quickly wrap the tie around an object and then onto itself for a secure hold. Most noticeably, the wire wrap features a pull tab enabling users to grip the material and release the tie.

Steve Pope, Speedtech’s Vice President of Sales, says, “The Wire Wrap caters to customers who don’t require a cinch slot on the head of their hook and loop cable tie and where a pull tab feature helps them with release of the fastener. This simpler wrap design is great for tons of bundling and banding applications and at a lower price point than alternative solutions.”

The SPEEDWRAP® brand of both hook and loop & speciality fasteners is offered through Industrial, MRO, Data Communications, Audio-Video, Hardware, and other brick-n-mortar Distributors Nationwide as well as through TheStrapStore.com, Fastenal.com and other leading online resellers.

More About TheStrapStore.com:

TheStrapStore.com exists to be one of the best sources of hook & loop and specialty fasteners on the Internet, specializing in cable management, bundling and related products. Because we are product focused, we can offer the best selection and advice. We are also the leading online source for SPEEDWRAP® Brand Products. If you know exactly what product you need, or need help finding the perfect fastener for your application, TheStrapStore.com is the fast and easy source. We solve the problems of small and large businesses, manufacturers, resellers and do-it-yourselfers looking to find products quickly and easily.

For more information

Visit :http://www.thestrapstore.com

Email: info(at)thestrapstore(dot)com Or Call 262-635-9394