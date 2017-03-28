TextRecruit and ADP Partner to Bring Intelligent Text Messaging to HR

TextHR's Dashboard “People expect the technology they use at work that allows them to communicate with teams and colleagues to be as effortless and seamless as what they use in their personal lives,” Don Weinstein, Chief Strategy Officer, ADP

TextRecruit®, a leading intelligent messaging provider for employers, has announced a partnership with ADP®, a global provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM), to make TextHR available in the ADP Marketplace. TextHR enables human resource teams to communicate via two-way text message with employees. This solution can be used by employers using ADP Workforce Now® and ADP Vantage HCM®.

“Text messaging is the new email, and employees want workplace communication to be as simple and convenient as catching up with friends,” said Erik Kostelnik, co-founder and CEO, TextRecruit. “By integrating with our TextHR platform, ADP customers can leverage text messaging to stay better connected with their distributed workforces.”

“People expect the technology they use at work that allows them to communicate with teams and colleagues to be as effortless and seamless as what they use in their personal lives,” said Don Weinstein, chief strategy officer, ADP. “TextHR’s integration with ADP allows HR teams to make data more available to employees in an easier and more connected way.”

TextHR is now available in the ADP Marketplace and can be utilized by ADP Workforce Now and ADP Vantage HCM clients. Specifically, this will allow clients to:

● Improve employee communication by helping to achieve higher response rates and faster response times compared to email or phone calls

● Personalize and automate text messages to assist in employee onboarding, benefits administration, surveys, timecard reminders, health and safety notifications, and more

“The modern employer can’t afford to wait days or even hours for employees to reply to some emails,” said Erik Kostelnik. “Text messaging directly impacts an organization’s ability to share ideas, stay agile and compete in the global marketplace.”

About TextRecruit: TextRecruit builds intelligent text messaging and chat tools that help the world’s best employers attract talent, recruit candidates and engage employees. With customized and integrated communication solutions for teams, TextRecruit consolidates consumer messaging applications and turns them into enterprise communication platforms. For more information, follow us at @TextRecruit, on LinkedIn, or at TextRecruit.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ-ADP): Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP’s cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP, ADP Workforce Now, ADP Vantage HCM and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

