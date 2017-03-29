Vicon Introduces Wide Selection of H.265 Cameras at ISC West

Vicon Industries, Inc. (VII: NYSE-MKT) (“Vicon”), trusted designer and producer of video security systems and high-performance IP cameras, will introduce an extensive new line of H.265 megapixel IP cameras at the ISC West Show in Las Vegas, April 5-7. The cameras, available in a wide range of resolutions and form factors, all offer H.265 video encoding, also called HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding), that delivers compression ratios from 40%-50% lower than H.264 encoding, while delivering the same visual quality. Use of H.265 cameras can dramatically decrease the cost of overall video management system operation, as they require significantly less bandwidth for video transmission and decreased storage requirements due to the smaller size of recorded video files.

Vicon’s new line of H.265 cameras includes a selection of domes, mini bullets, bullets and “eyeball” cameras, in resolutions ranging from 2 to 6 megapixels and a choice of fixed or varifocal lenses. Some models are suitable for outdoor use and feature a vandal-proof housing. All may be powered via PoE (Power-over-Ethernet). While specifications vary by camera, all offer exceptional image clarity due to features that include wide dynamic range, digital noise reduction, and IR illumination for visibility in low lighting condition. The cameras are ONVIF compliant, offer full frame-rate recording, and multi-streaming.

“State-of-the-art cameras are vital components to any video management system,” said Bret McGowan, Vicon’s Senior VP of Sales and Marketing, “and any efforts to deliver high-performance and cost-effective end-to-end solutions to our customers must include the right camera options. Our new H.265 cameras will deliver exceptional video quality while optimizing overall system efficiency and reduce long-term operating costs.”

See the new H.265 cameras at ISC West, Vicon booth #10073.

About Vicon Industries, Inc.: For 50 years, Vicon has been an experienced designer and manufacturer of video management software, high-performance megapixel IP cameras, video storage solutions and access control systems and is unrivaled in its experience in the surveillance market. For more information about Vicon, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VII”, please visit: http://www.vicon-security.com.