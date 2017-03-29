HealthScape Advisors, a rapidly growing management consulting firm serving the healthcare industry, has engaged TalentRISE for recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services. Under the new agreement, TalentRISE will provide end-to-end recruitment services in support of HealthScape’s forecast 2017 hires for all consulting positions and technical roles supporting the Pareto Intelligence division. TalentRISE Partners J. James O’Malley and Jason Krumwiede will lead the engagement.

“We help our clients navigate the rapidly changing healthcare landscape. Finding, developing and retaining top talent to deliver on this promise is a critical priority, but our continued rapid growth makes it difficult to find the right talent at the right time, while still focusing on our clients,” said Dave Swinehart, HealthScape Advisors Human Capital Executive. “For recruiting expertise, we have trusted TalentRISE for years, and now believe it makes both strategic and economic sense to outsource this functional responsibility to them so we can stay focused on what we do best for our clients and our people.”

“TalentRISE has been a great partner in finding senior executives for us,” said John Steele, one of HealthScape’s Managing Partners, “and now we are excited about the services they will provide to round out the rest of our teams.”

Chicago-based HealthScape Advisors is a management consulting and solutions firm committed to advancing the business of healthcare. They bring healthcare executives market-leading insights and actionable strategies that create sustainable value, so that companies can grow, perform, and transform. The firm’s leadership team is comprised of highly talented and diverse professionals with proven success, deep healthcare industry knowledge and extensive consulting experience who have worked together for more than two decades. HealthScape has served clients in virtually every segment of the healthcare industry including commercial payers, government contractors, ancillary carriers, private equity firms, providers and specialty health companies.

TalentRISE provides consultative, tailored recruitment solutions to meet an organization’s most pressing talent acquisition challenges. The firm’s core service offerings, delivered by a partner-led team of senior consultants and expert recruiters, include retained executive search to fill critical leadership roles; on-demand, project-based contract recruiting for scalable support of internal resources or longer-term recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions; and talent acquisition consulting to help formulate a roadmap for sustained competitive advantage.

Contact: Amber Metelka (ambermetelka(at)talentrise(dot)com; 312-878-4138)