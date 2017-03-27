Working with a pioneering technical institution like Caltech and developing these highly precise detection solutions with Dr. Heath is just one example of how we’re working to accelerate the fight against cancer.

IsoPlexis Corporation (IsoPlexis), a venture capital-funded life sciences company dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer, autoimmune disease and more through a single-cell precision engineering platform, today announced it has received an exclusive license to the single-cell metabolomics and proteomics analysis platform developed in the laboratory of Dr. James Heath at the California Institute of Technology, a pioneer in applying chemical physics to biological problems.

Dr. James Heath’s new inventions enable detection of multiple types of metabolite information from single cells, a capability that aligns well with the IsoCode technology, previously referred to as the SCBC (single-cell barcode chip) solution and the foundation of IsoPlexis’ technologies.

The metabolomics analysis platform provides the ability to track novel metabolite biomarkers involved in the progression of various cancers. The technology’s ability to monitor glioblastoma progression has been detailed in peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS).

Sean Mackay, IsoPlexis’ Chief Executive Officer, said, “Dr. Heath’s metabolomics innovations provide yet another critical source of novel information to help clinicians understand the progression of cancer in subsets of cells. Working with a pioneering technical institution like Caltech and developing these highly precise detection solutions with Dr. Heath is just one example of how we’re working to accelerate the fight against cancer.”

Dr. James Heath, Elizabeth W. Gilloon Professor of Chemistry at Caltech, was named one of the seven most powerful innovators of the world by Forbes magazine in 2009. Previously, he founded the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA and was awarded the prestigious Feynman Prize in Nanotechnology as the co-architect of the first quantum-based, molecular computer switch.

More recently, Dr. Heath has applied his expertise in chemical physics and nanotechnologies to advancing the field of translational medicine, with a specific focus on detecting early stages of resistance in cancers and harnessing the power of the immune system to fight cancer. His breakthrough single-cell analysis platform advances the rapidly growing field of metabolomics, which is seen as critical to developing personalized oncology treatments and monitoring cancer progression. Dr. Heath also sits on the IsoPlexis Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. James Heath said, “Several metabolic processes are highly elevated during many transitions from health to disease, and some metabolic signals can even play roles in suppressing anti-cancer immune responses. However, metabolites are small molecules and, unlike proteins, aren’t easily connected to the genetic code. The ability to monitor both metabolites and proteins from the same single cells allows us to begin establishing such connections. Adding additional engineering innovation to the IsoCode technology uniquely positions IsoPlexis to help advance precision medicine, and I am excited we are working together to address some of today’s toughest problems.”

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis is a life sciences company committed to advancing groundbreaking research and therapeutic development in immunology, oncology and other emerging disease areas. The IsoPlexis cellular response analysis platform was developed by scientific leaders at Yale and Caltech. By isolating single immune cells and analyzing their functional omic response, the platform can assess safety and efficacy of therapeutics and monitor disease progression, enabling improved therapeutic development and patient outcomes. Through collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic labs, the IsoPlexis technology is improving the targeting of breakthrough treatments. The venture capital-funded Yale spinout is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. For additional information on IsoPlexis, visit http://www.isoplexis.com or email info(at)isoplexis(dot)com.