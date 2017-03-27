Buzzies are non-invasive, wearable devices that use patent-pending neuroscience technology, called BLAST (bilateral alternating stimulation–tactile), to relieve stress and anxiety. I’m excited to share more about Buzzies and how we plan to help the world be the best version of themselves by living free from stress. Through this whole process, I will never forget the connections I’ve made and insights I’ve gained.

Buzzies parent company, The TouchPoint Solution’s CEO and co-founder, Vicki Mayo, was recently selected in the top 10 for Rent the Runway Foundation and UBS’ Project Entrepreneur. Mayo will present her pitch about the lifestyle wearable devices, Buzzies live in New York on April 8.

Project Entrepreneur’s second annual venture competition ignites bold ideas by providing women access to the tools, training and networks needed to build scalable, economically impactful companies. Mayo along with nine others was chosen from nearly 650 applicants across 75 cities.

“It’s an honor to be selected among some of the brightest women who are a part of Project Entrepreneur’s live pitch competition,” said Mayo. “I’m excited to share more about Buzzies and how we plan to help the world be the best version of themselves by living free from stress. Through this whole process, I will never forget the connections I’ve made and insights I’ve gained.”

Launched in December of 2016, Buzzies are non-invasive, wearable devices that use patent-pending neuroscience technology, called BLAST (bilateral alternating stimulation–tactile), to relieve stress and anxiety, as well as improve focus, reduce cravings, improve performance, manage anger, reduce sensory overload and better enable sleep.

Buzzies are available for purchase at http://www.buzzies.com. A set costs $239 and includes two Buzzies devices (one for each side of the body), charging cables and clips.

For more information about Project Entrepreneur and to find out when the winner will be announced, please visit http://www.projectentrepreneur.org.

About The Touchpoint Solution

Neuropsychologist Dr. Amy Serin and child advocate Vicki Mayo founded The Touchpoint Solution in late 2015 with the mission of bringing relief to the millions of people who suffer from stress and anxiety. Over the last decade, Dr. Serin’s work in therapy and neuroscience led to the discovery that a component of successful PTSD treatment could be used as a stand-alone product for a range of individuals whose stress and intensities hamper performance, relaxation, sleep, and their ability to cope with sensory stimuli. Dr. Serin used quantitative electroencephalogram data, existing neuroscientific research, and archival data to quantify significant brain changes after just seconds of use. Dr. Serin recognized that this method was too powerful a treatment to be confined to doctors' offices due to its effectiveness and simplicity and partnered with long-time friend and child advocate Vicki Mayo to bring the Buzzies to the world. For more information, please visit http://www.thetouchpointsolution.com

