ARI Network Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARIS) announced today that Rhino Ag has named ARI as its exclusive provider of co-op eligible dealer websites for its network of more than 650 U.S.-based dealers. Rhino, a member of the Alamo Group, offers a full line of professional landscaping and agricultural equipment including rotary and flail mowers and cutters, rear blades, post hole diggers, pasture renovators, tillers, disc mowers and box blades.

“Our dealers need a robust online presence to connect with their customers, and we trust that ARI offers the industry’s best solution to help our customers support the Rhino brand online,” said Warren Evans, Marketing Manager at Rhino Ag.

Qualified dealers can utilize co-op funds towards an ARI Dealer Website, and Rhino Ag dealers should reference the Rhino Ag co-op guidelines for eligibility and reimbursement details.

“We are honored to announce that Rhino has selected ARI as its exclusive provider of co-op eligible dealer websites,” said Paul Berkholtz, ARI’s Director of Business Development – Outdoor Power. “ARI has helped thousands of dealers Sell More Stuff!™ online and in-store and we’re proud to welcome Rhino to our large network of manufacturer partners.”

Fully optimized for search engines and mobile browsing, ARI’s OPE Dealer Websites offer industry-specific features, including enriched OEM and aftermarket brochures and parts catalogs for the industry’s leading manufacturers, a merchandise manager that allows dealers to display their inventory, service scheduling tools, eCommerce functionality and more.

Dealers interested in learning more about ARI can visit arioutdoorpower.com or call 800.755.6040.

About ARI

ARI Network Services, Inc. (ARI) (NASDAQ: ARIS) offers an award-winning suite of SaaS, software tools, and marketing services to help dealers, equipment manufacturers and distributors in selected vertical markets Sell More Stuff!™ – online and in-store. Our innovative products are powered by a proprietary data repository of enriched original equipment and aftermarket electronic content spanning more than 17 million active part and accessory SKUs and 750,000 equipment models. Business is complicated, but we believe our customers’ technology tools don’t have to be. We remove the complexity of selling and servicing new and used vehicle inventory, parts, garments and accessories (P&A) for customers in the automotive tire and wheel aftermarket, powersports, outdoor power equipment, marine, home medical equipment, recreational vehicles and appliance industries. More than 23,500 equipment dealers, 195 distributors and 3,360 brands worldwide leverage our web and eCatalog platforms to Sell More Stuff!™ For more information on ARI, visit investor.arinet.com.

About Rhino Agricultural Equipment, A Member of the Alamo Group

Rhino Ag® is a leader in the agricultural equipment industry with emphasis on tractor mounted rotary cutters and flail grass mowers, front end tractor loaders, backhoes, rear blades, post hole diggers, finishing mowers, rotary tillers, boom cutters, and landscape rakes.