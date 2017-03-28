Burwood Group announces the Grand Opening of its newest Operations Center, located at 10680 Treena St. in San Diego, CA. (Photo credit: Cypress Office Properties)

Burwood Group, a leading consulting firm that bridges business strategy and technology solutions, announces the Grand Opening of its newest Operations Center, located at 10680 Treena St. in San Diego, Calif.

The new Operations Center, slated for a Grand Opening on April 13, 2017, is a state-of-the-art facility featuring high-speed and redundant communications infrastructure and the highest security capability, supporting 24/7 operations 365 days a year. It provides Burwood Group’s clients industry-leading capabilities ensuring a stable infrastructure, secure environment for data, and the ability to manage disasters and recover from them quickly.

The opening of this Operations Center marks both Burwood Group’s 20th year and a major milestone in the company’s growth, reaching $100 million in revenue. The company’s West Coast team has more than doubled over the past year, spurring the opening of the newest Operation Center here.

“Burwood Group has substantially grown our client base, especially in Southern California in the past two years,” said Joanna Robinson, Regional Vice President for West Coast Operations. “By opening our newest Operations Center in San Diego, we’re better able to serve our clients and continue to grow. We will also be adding a significant number of jobs to the San Diego market, and providing professional development opportunities and careers for aspiring IT professionals.”

“I am excited Burwood Group has chosen to base their San Diego operations in Scripps Ranch,” said San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey. “Their presence will boost our IT sector and bring new jobs to Scripps Ranch and the entire San Diego region.”

With its new Operations Center, Burwood Group remains committed to giving back to the community. “Our record of civic engagement in Southern California has included supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Boys & Girls Club, among others,” Joanna Robinson said. “We plan to expand these efforts into the San Diego community; for example, at the Grand Opening of the new Operations Center on April 13, we’ll be holding a raffle with all proceeds to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network..”

About Burwood Group

Burwood Group is a systems integrator, helping forward-thinking IT leaders deliver knowledge to the end-user within the organization’s unique business context to increase profitability, reduce risk, and enhance customer loyalty. We partner with leading technology and service organizations to provide tailored product and industry solutions. We work to ensure an optimal fit for each individual client. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Burwood Group serves local, national, and international clients. We pride ourselves in being trusted business advisors to clients by providing smarter solutions that deliver better outcomes. Visit http://www.burwood.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Southern California:

Stephanie Thompson Communications

619-840-7353

stephanie(at)stephaniethompson(dot)com

Chicago:

Priscilla Davé

Content Marketing Manager

312-327-4763

pdave(at)burwood(dot)com