People will notice something different and better about you, but they won’t be able to put their finger on it. You’ll notice that you’re more confident about wearing those v-neck tops and other skin-baring apparel that make summer so fun and enjoyable.

Usually, the impending arrival of warmer weather means the gleeful banishment of scarves and turtlenecks from the daily wardrobe. However, for those self-conscious about a double chin, this means more anxiety than elation. The cosmetic dermatology experts at Cosmetic Laser Dermatology believe they have the ideal solution.

“For most people, a double chin is undesirable,” Dr. Goldman said, “but it seems doubly so when the fat around the chin and neck stubbornly clings despite little fat anywhere else. It’s no secret that one of the most popular ways to disguise this is to wear turtlenecks or scarves, but that’s not very practical during warmer months, especially for patients in southern California and other areas where it’s warm and sunny year-round. But there is a solution that is practical as well as long-lasting – liposculpture.”

Known as tumescent liposuction, chin and neck liposculpture uses a very small cannula (about the size of a Q-tip) compared to traditional liposuction. This means better, safer, and more precise sculpting of the delicate skin and tissue found in the chin and neck areas. The procedure is performed entirely with local anesthesia, during which the area is treated with a numbing liquid agent for a more comfortable, less painful experience for the patient. http://liposuction-sandiego.com/liposculpture-body-sculpting/

“The tumescent method causes less trauma, which means an easier recovery and shorter healing time,” Dr. Goldman said. “And because the cannulas we use are smaller, the effects are more natural-looking – people will notice something different and better about you, but they won’t be able to put their finger on it. You’ll notice that you’re more confident about wearing those v-neck tops and other skin-baring apparel that make summer so fun and enjoyable.”

Because tumescent liposculpture is minimally invasive, most patients are able to return to work and normal responsibilities in just a few days. Side effects such as minor bruising, itching, and swelling are possible, but should be minimal and recede within a week. To find out if chin liposculpture could work for you, visit http://liposuction-sandiego.com/neck-fat-reduction.

"In addition to liposculpture, we also offer neck tightening procedures with a tiny radiofrequency probe (ThermiTight) or an external radiofrequency applicator (Thermage) to tighten neck skin," said Dr. Goldman. "In addition, two other technologies (CoolMini and Kybella) are also appropriate for some patients."

Cosmetic Laser Dermatology is an esteemed cosmetic clinic located in beautiful San Diego, California. The team of board-certified dermatologists is committed to providing each and every patient with the highest level of care in a comfortable setting. Cosmetic Laser Dermatology’s dermatologists are all highly respected in the field for their use of innovative treatments, involvement in advanced medical research, and continued participation in clinical trials.

For more information, please visit http://Liposuction-SanDiego.com/

Cosmetic Laser Dermatology

9339 Genesee Ave #300

San Diego, CA 92121

(858) 943-2113

inquiries(at)CLDerm(dot)com