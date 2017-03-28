The variety of career path opportunities in the residential property management sector can appeal to professionals on a number levels. Some are attracted to the potential of rising up the ranks in a particular field, while others seek to rejuvenate their careers in new locations and positions. FirstService Residential, North America’s leading property management company, established the “Spotlighted Careers” series to showcase property management jobs that can offer upward mobility up the corporate ladder, as well as geographic flexibility to pursue a dream job in a dream location.

“Spotlighted Careers,” which highlights trending property management jobs, stems from the company’s “I Am FirstService Residential” microsite – the industry’s first employment site for career candidates. As a result of its continuous growth, the company currently has more than 450 positions available throughout North America. This week’s “Spotlighted Careers” focus on openings across North America, which include portfolio manager (req. #9350) and resident services specialist positions (req. #9351) in Chicago, IL, an association manager position (req. #9172) in Minneapolis, MN, an IT specialist (req. #9235) position in Scottsdale, AZ, and more.

The “I Am FirstService Residential” microsite introduces new audiences to the dynamic opportunities and rewards of property management professions. The site offers innovative elements such as employee profiles, an interactive career map, and career paths that other successful associates took to help those interested in advancing their careers learn how that is possible within the Firstservice Residential organization.

For more information on this week’s “Spotlighted Careers” and to find out how FirstService Residential is changing how careers in the Residential Property Management industry are built, visit join.fsresidential.com.

