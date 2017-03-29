Belatrix Software Shares Best Practices For Testing Software

Belatrix's experts at the 7th annual World Congress for Software Quality (WCSQ) The IoT promises to introduce much greater complexity into software development and testing, given the millions of devices which will become integrated with sensors and software.

Belatrix Software, a leading software development company, sponsored and spoke at the 7th annual World Congress for Software Quality (WCSQ). The event was held in Lima, Peru, and brought together international software experts, thought leaders and innovative practitioners, to discuss the latest developments in software quality.

Belatrix expert, Willy de la Cruz, spoke at the event on how leading organizations can improve their testing through continuous communication. This is important because enterprises continue to suffer from communication gaps between different stakeholders and delivery teams. As a result Willy de la Cruz shared best practices based on his experiences to overcome these common problems. He outlined how organizations can boost communication and transparency. Specifically he identified how they can make the best use of techniques such as Behavior Driven Development (BDD) and Specification by Example (SBE) in order to improve efficiency, and accelerate iterative and progressive delivery using collaboration techniques and tools.

The event also focused on the impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) on software quality. The IoT promises to introduce much greater complexity into software development and testing, given the millions of devices which will become integrated with sensors and software.

Luis Robbio, Belatrix’s CEO, commenting on the event, said “We were proud to sponsor the event, and underline our commitment to staying at the forefront of new developments in testing and quality assurance”.

