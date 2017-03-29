Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group Acquires Crown Ford in Nashville, TN

Wyatt Johnson Ford now in Nashville, TN We are thrilled to represent Ford in the growing Nashville market. Crown Ford has such an excellent reputation for customer service and employee longevity. We look forward to continuing that tradition with Wyatt Johnson leadership.

Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Crown Ford at 646 Thompson Lane in Nashville. With this purchase, Wyatt Johnson, based in Clarksville, TN, adds the full line up of new Ford vehicles including Roush Performance to their inventory. Ford models include the sporty F-150, Explorer, Escape, Fusion and many more.

Crown Ford, home of “Crown Charlie”, has been in business for over 50 years as Nashville’s premiere Ford dealership, winning Ford’s prestigious Chairman’s Award multiple years. Crown Ford is located on 646 Thompson Drive in Nashville and has almost 100 employees that will join the Wyatt Johnson Ford team. The upgraded state of the art facility offers customers a comfortable fun environment to purchase, service and repair their vehicles.

“We are pleased to have found a company that shares our same family values,” says Charlie Coats, Crown Ford Dealer Principal. “We built our company based on honesty, integrity, and quality service.”

Katherine Johnson Cannata, Wyatt Johnson Automotive Dealer Principal, said “We are thrilled to represent Ford in the growing Nashville market. Crown Ford has such an excellent reputation for customer service and employee longevity. We look forward to continuing that tradition with Wyatt Johnson leadership.” Wyatt Johnson Ford is excited to bring Warranty for Life to the Nashville community.

Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group was founded in 1946 by Henry Wyatt. Wyatt’s entrepreneurial son-in-law, the late Sid Johnson, developed the enterprise into an award-winning dealership. Wyatt Johnson offers Buick, GMC, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Mazda, Toyota, Volkswagen as well as certified pre-owned vehicles. Comprehensive services include repair and maintenance, parts and accessories and a state-of-the-art collision center, ABRA Autobody and Glass. Wyatt Johnson Automotive has continued the family legacy, offering quality products, integrity and product knowledge in a fun and friendly professional environment. Stores are located at 2425, 2595, and 2600 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. & 505 and 511 N. Riverside Dr. in Clarksville, Tennessee. For information visit the website at WyattJohnson.com