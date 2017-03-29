Central Illinois Health Information Exchange (CIHIE) and Informatics Corporation of America (ICA) announced today that the collaborative clinical event notification network kicked off 6 months ago to notify health care providers where and when their patients receive care already has 59 organizations committed to contribute hospital demographic data (ADT) and/or receive clinical alerts for use in care coordination. Early participants include Unity Point Health, Illinois Cancer Care and the Illinois Rural Community Care Organization. This project is being funded by a $1.7 million federal grant awarded to Illinois through the “Advanced Interoperable Health Information Technology Services to Support Health Information Exchange” initiative. CIHIE is the sole sub recipient of the grant funds and is responsible for statewide execution of the alerts network.

The network runs on a technology platform provided by ICA and provides real-time alerts to health care teams when their patients travel to multiple physical locations to receive services, improving coordination of care. In many cases, this information is used to pre-empt costly unnecessary or duplicative services or to avoid negative health outcomes. This is the first network of its type and scale offered in the state, and can be implemented at a typical facility in less than one week, regardless of size.

“This was one of the easiest technology implementations we’ve ever experienced and our oncology care team was surprised how quickly we began seeing alerts that were truly relevant to how we care for patients. Within 3 days, we knew we had made the right decision to participate,” stated Laura Miller, Director of Informatics for Illinois Cancer Care. “We could not be more excited about the opportunity that this federal investment brings to our state and for the improvements that will now be possible in patient care,” explained CIHIE Executive Director Joy Duling. “The grant funding removes the cost barrier and provides a low-risk opportunity for the health care community in Illinois to come together and collaborate with the ultimate goal of improving care and lowering costs.”

About ICA

ICA is a market-leading health information solution provider offering health information exchange capabilities (#2 in KLAS for HIE) combined with system-level intelligence that supports care coordination for high-risk patient populations.

With a primary focus on providing actionable data to support population health, ICA provides the clinical data foundation necessary to meet health care’s Triple Aim: improving the patient experience of care (including quality and satisfaction); improving the health of populations; and reducing the per capita cost of health care. Solutions delivered through their platform include comprehensive health information exchange (HIE), population-wide surveillance and alerting, patient-centered workflow automation, and multi-source clinical data normalization services to support clinical data analytics.

About Central Illinois Health Information Exchange

Central Illinois Health Information Exchange (CIHIE) is a regional, not-for-profit collaborative, created by healthcare providers in the Central Illinois region to make it easier for patient records to be accessible when and where needed. CIHIE participants include 73 hospitals, 375+ primary care and specialty clinics, an emergency transport provider, as well as more than 70 long-term care facilities, home health agencies and other ancillary healthcare settings. Authorized healthcare providers have secure access to more than 5.5 million patient records.