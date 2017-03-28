B+B SmartWorx, powered by Advantech, today announces the global expansion of its new eWorx line of industrial switches with the introduction of the SE400 series of industrial protocol managed switches. Designed to communicate directly across a diverse range of machine automation devices, the SE400 series of Ethernet/IP, PROFINET and Modbus industrial switches meet the PROFINET RT (Real-Time) standard with Media Redundancy Protocol, IEC 62493-2 and are equipped with built-in Ethernet/IP CIP messaging that offers added reassurance and optimized integration options.

The SE400-PN series are ideal for use in PROFINET conformance class B networks that contains the most essential configuration features and diagnostic functions to seamlessly communicate directly with SIEMENS by use of GSDML files STEP 7 or TIA Portal operation systems. The SE400-EI series meets ODVA certification standards and implements Common Industrial Protocol (CIP) messaging are ideal to integrate into Rockwell PLCs through the integration of Faceplate, Add-on Profiles (AOPs) that can communicate directly with Rockwell FactoryTalk® View SE and ME versions. Electric data sheets (EDS files) help to painlessly integrate with the Rockwell PLCs as well.

With full L2 managed switching features, including network cybersecurity, management, redundancy and diagnostic functions, the SE400 has complex management capabilities. The product’s embedded IXM Cross Management Technology allows the installer to auto-synchronize firmware updates and push configuration settings to either individual or groups of switches, significantly reducing deployment time.

The SE400 includes an industrial grade metal enclosure, dual power inputs, dual mounting options (included in the box), wide temperature specs, industrial certifications with automation control – UL508, hazardous environments – UL Class I, Div. 2, ATEX Zone 2 and IECEx and limited lifetime warranty. The line is competitively priced for the industrial market.

The SE400 series of Industrial Managed switches join the SE200 Unmanaged switches, the SE300 Monitored switches and SE500 Managed switches in the evolving eWorx product line.

Product Details:

http://advantech-bb.com/eworx-switches/eworx-se400-series/

Product and Availability:

eWorx SE400 series switches are available today from B+B SmartWorx and all its distribution partners: http://bb-smartpartners.com/search.php

About B+B SmartWorx

Founded in 1981, B+B SmartWorx designs and manufactures intelligent M2M and IoT connectivity solutions for wireless and wired networks. Specializing in intelligent connectivity at the “edge” of networks in remote and demanding environments, the company’s product solutions use Ethernet, serial, wireless, cellular and USB communication technologies.

In 2016 B+B SmartWorx became part of Advantech, a leading global provider of trusted and innovative products, services and solutions in industrial automation and embedded computing across diverse industries and applications. Together, the companies work to enable an intelligent planet.

B+B SmartWorx is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois, USA with EMEA operations based in Galway, Ireland and the Czech Republic. Additional engineering locations are based in California. To learn more, visit us at http://www.advantech-bb.com