Integron, a leading provider of managed services for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, today announced it is partnering with Stefanini to provide enterprise IoT and outsourcing solutions to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

The Internet of Things has enormous potential in the healthcare industry. For clinical trials, solutions have become more complex due to increased importance on security, geographical spread, and management of patient data, as well as increasing demands to make the clinical trial process more efficient and productive while reducing costs. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are adopting technology and IoT-enabled devices to improve service offerings, however, as IoT adoption in the healthcare industry increases, so do the challenges. Complexities ranging from data security and privacy to connectivity, interoperability, and systems integration all are critical order to ensure IoT adoption throughout the healthcare chain.

Integron is partnering with Stefanini to address several of these technology and IT challenges associated with clinical trials. The two companies are working with life sciences companies, including CROs, to increase the success of clinical trials by providing end-to-end outsourced delivery services. The partnership brings together expertise in all phases of delivery, combining Integron’s proven managed IoT services, which include connectivity, security, and device management, along with Stefanini’s experience in IT outsourcing, application development, solution deployment, and systems integration.

“We are excited to be partnering with Stefanini to offer a complete solution for enterprise Pharma / CRO organizations,” stated Bryan Lubel, President of Integron. “Our combined capabilities provide a complete spectrum of services for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, addressing several of the hidden complexities that are common in connected health solutions.”

With this partnership, enterprise customers are benefiting through cost containment, improved security, and improved efficiency of the clinical trial process. Integron and Stefanini’s combined outsourced services allow CROs and pharma companies to focus on their key elements of healthcare delivery, while allowing the complexities of technology, IT, and networking to be managed separately. Integron’s managed wireless connectivity and device management services ensure security and privacy through IoT private networks, and cost containment associated with managing global wireless rate plans, as well as all aspects of IoT device management, including delivery logistics, policy management, and device replacement services. Stefanini’s proven track record of global IT outsourcing ensures overall program delivery and management.

“Increasing efficiency and reducing the costs of m-Health initiatives are important for our customers,” stated Denis Reynders, Global Business Unit Leader at Stefanini Life Sciences Services. “Our specialized outsourcing services for the healthcare industry, combined with Integron’s managed IoT services allow us to offer a unique end-to-end solution for pharma companies, technology vendors, medical device companies and CROs, addressing the hidden bottlenecks of IoT and technology in this increasingly connected m-health world. The joint solution we offer through this partnership gives our customers a much better economic model for conducting their connected ventures.”

Stefanini and Integron will be jointly showcasing their combined offering at DIA EuroMeeting 2017 in Glasgow, UK More information is available at http://www.integron.com.

About Integron

Integron is an Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services company that serves the connected health, energy, and transportation industries. We manage the complexities of enterprise IoT solutions by offering a comprehensive set of services, technology, and strong vendor relationships across the entire IoT landscape. Our managed IoT services include wireless connectivity, software defined networking (SDN), security, provisioning, device management and support. To learn more, visit http://www.integron.com.

About Stefanini

Stefanini is a global IT outsourcing services company with locations in 34 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Since 1987, Stefanini has been providing offshore, onshore, and nearshore IT services, including application development services, IT infrastructure outsourcing (help desk support and desktop services), systems integration, consulting, and strategic staffing to Fortune 500 enterprises around the world. Further information is available at the company's website, http://www.stefanini.com.