Melissa Johnston of Benchworks Speaks at Marketing Roundtable

Melissa Johnston, President of Benchworks It was an honor to be included in this group of accomplished marketers. I enjoyed meeting a wide variety of marketing and communication professionals and furthering the conversation around CRM and marketing automation.

Benchworks announced that its president, Melissa Johnston, spoke at a Marketing Roundtable on March 22 in Philadelphia. The event was offered by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and hosted by WHYY.

The Marketing Roundtable featured breakout groups and interaction with speakers who are leaders in their industries. Topics included digital marketing trends, leveraging social media, public relations and brand development. In addition to Melissa Johnston, speakers from [2 one 5] Creative, Finch Brands, The Union Marketing Group, and ChatterBlast Media discussed how to build successful marketing campaigns.

Benchworks President Melissa Johnston presented information about Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems and marketing automation technologies and ways that marketing professionals can use them to their advantage. More than 125 attendees learned about the top marketing automation platforms, lead scoring, and how to reduce turnover and move prospects through the sales funnel more quickly, as well as the necessary steps to make sure that messaging aligns with the sales process.

Melissa Johnston noted that this interactive roundtable was beneficial to participants as they were able to get valuable insights on several topics within a short period of time. “It was an honor to be included in this group of accomplished marketers. I enjoyed meeting a wide variety of marketing and communication professionals and furthering the conversation around CRM and marketing automation.”

Benchworks, a comprehensive marketing services agency headquartered in Chestertown, Maryland, was founded in 1991. With offices in Philadelphia and Boston, the company specializes in the design, production, and launch of complete marketing and branding services. Clients include a wide variety of companies in the life science, pharmaceutical, beverage, manufacturing and education industries in North America and Europe. For additional information, visit http://www.benchworks.com or call 800-536-4670.