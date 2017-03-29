Sunshine Care Partners Tulsa County, OKLAHOMA welcomes territory owners in Oklahoma and Texas. Sunshine Care Partners provides Medicare beneficiaries chronic care management and transitional care management services through physician practices in local, rural, and metro markets.

Beginning in 2015 Medicare began reimbursing qualified healthcare providers to provide chronic care management and care transition services to those beneficiaries who suffered from 2 or more chronic illnesses. 68.9% of all Medicare beneficiaries suffer from 2 or more chronic illnesses, over 35 million people.

New Sunshine Care owner groups include Oklahoma Tulsa Metro Counties, Oklahoma Washington County, Oklahoma City Metro including Edmond and Norman, and Texas Dallas Fort Worth Metro area. Owner groups include physicians, pharmacists, and other healthcare practitioners.

“Sunshine Care Partners now provides chronic care and transitional care services for hundreds of patients in the general community, assisted living, and long term care nursing settings. Our goal is to provide an individual Sunshine Care Partner to every older American who suffers from chronic illness, a trusted friend who represents their doctors’ office and has access to their medical record. Someone who reached out regularly to check up on them, help arrange services, relay important medical information to family. To serve as an advocate for the patient, family, and a coordination resource for healthcare practitioners” states Sunshine Care Partners corporate CEO Rusty McMurray.

Sunshine Care Partners hopes to finalize national franchising by this upcoming June, while continuing the territory licensing model for current expansion. Sunshine Care Partners IntellPatient™ software platform has worked functionally in each patient care setting with existing EHR platforms.

For more information contact Keith Farnsworth at keith.farnsworth(at)sunshinecp(dot)com