Select Yamaha MusicCast products like the WX-010 wireless speaker (above) will now support the streaming platform TIDAL. "Now with the MusicCast family of products’ integration with TIDAL, a new universe of high-performance home listening experiences exists for music lovers everywhere,” said Bob Goedken, general manager, AV division, Yamaha Corporation of America.

Yamaha today announced that it will support global music and entertainment platform TIDAL on select models of the company’s growing MusicCast multiroom audio ecosystem.

Owners of compatible MusicCast products who subscribe to the popular streaming music service will be able to enjoy TIDAL’s more than 46 million songs right in their home from popular and emerging artists around the world.

Support will first arrive before May through a firmware update for the just-announced Yamaha RX-V683, RX-V583 and RX-V483 AV receivers. In the weeks to follow, the service will roll out to other select MusicCast AV receivers, sound bars, wireless speakers and wireless streaming amps.

Yamaha MusicCast will support both TIDAL Premium (320 Kbps AAC) and TIDAL HiFi (CD-quality 1411 Kbps lossless FLAC) services.

"To get the most out of TIDAL high-fidelity streaming it’s essential to have quality audio gear that can reproduce the clarity, detail and nuance in the original recording," said Bob Goedken, general manager, AV division, Yamaha Corporation of America. "Now with the MusicCast family of products’ integration with TIDAL, a new universe of high-performance home listening experiences exists for music lovers everywhere.”

In 2015, Yamaha introduced its MusicCast wireless multiroom audio technology, uniting Hi-Fi and home theater with wireless multiroom simplicity. Yamaha MusicCast products range from wireless speakers to sound bars, AV receivers, streaming amplifiers and Hi-Fi receivers, offering an extremely diverse range of performance levels, price points and listening experiences from which to choose.

In addition to the new RX-V 83 Series AV receivers, TIDAL support will be provided for the following current MusicCast products:

– MusicCast sound bars: YSP-5600, YSP-2700, YAS-706, YSP-1600 and SRT-1500 (expected in May).

– MusicCast wireless speakers: WX-010 and WX-030 (expected in June).

– MusicCast wireless streaming amps, Hi-Fi receivers and powered network speakers: WXA-50, WXC-50, R-N602, R-N402 and NX-N500 (expected in July).

– MusicCast AV preamplifier CX-A5100 (expected in fall).

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is a global, experiential, entertainment platform built for fans, directly from artists around the world. TIDAL members enjoy exclusively curated content that directly connect artists with their fans in multiple ways. The service offers high-fidelity, CD sound quality music, high resolution video, an opportunity to discover new artists via TIDAL Rising and unique experiences via TIDAL X. TIDAL is available in more than 52 countries, with more than a 46 million song catalog and 159,000 high quality videos. For more information, please visit http://www.tidal.com.

