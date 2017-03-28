Lime Fellows Class of 2016 Lime has been one of the most influential programs in my life.

Lime Connect (Lime) and its corporate partners IBM, Google, Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase & Co., PwC, Unilever and Microsoft are pleased to announce The 2017 Lime Connect Fellowship Program for Students with Disabilities. Lime Connect is rebranding disability through achievement via its fresh approach in the disability talent space, and the premier Fellowship Program attracts highly accomplished students with disabilities, prepares them for the recruitment process, and connects them with the world’s leading corporations for potential summer internships. This yearlong program includes educational workshops, leadership/skill building, interview preparation, coaching and multiple opportunities to connect with partner companies via The Leadership & Development Symposium and more. Fellows are also part of the lifelong Lime Fellows Network.

“Lime has been one of the most influential programs in my life. Having the opportunity to fellowship with other young, gifted and inspiring young people who are making a difference in the disability community continues to impact me today. I'm so grateful to have been given this opportunity and look forward to seeing all the amazing things Lime Fellows will continue to achieve!" Nancy, Class of 2011

Lime Connect Fellow Benefits:



Participation in an all-expense paid Leadership & Development Symposium in NYC

Connect with Lime Connect’s partner companies via the symposium, networking events, career workshops & more for potential summer internships

Ongoing professional development & coaching for internship and career success

Lifelong benefits of The Lime Connect Fellows Network

Eligibility Requirements:



A current sophomore/rising junior at a four-year university in the United States

Continuing studies as a full-time student for the 2017-2018 academic year

Eligible to work in the United States

A person with a (visible or nonvisible) disability.* (See definition below.)

If selected, candidates will attend the following all-expense paid events in New York City:

• May 18 or 19, 2017 – Lime Connect Fellows Selection “Super Day” (all finalists)

• July 26 – 30, 2017 – Lime Connect Fellows Leadership & Development Symposium

How to Apply:

Candidates apply online via The Lime Network, and provide the following:



Contact and education information

Current resume

Answers to essay questions

One letter of recommendation from a professor, advisor or supervisor (semi-finalists only, due later)

To register for The Lime Network and apply: Go to http://www.limeconnect.com

Application Deadline: Midnight PST on Sunday, April 2, 2017 (letters of reference are due later)

The Lime Network is designed as an exclusive lifelong resource for high potential/highly accomplished university students - and experienced professionals – who happen to have disabilities. It is Lime Connect’s broad, virtual program that prepares and connects candidates for career success regardless of their geographic location. Candidates with disabilities are encouraged to register and learn of all Lime Connect opportunities, including scholarships, recruitment receptions, internship and full time career opportunities, professional development webinars, social events and more.

*A person with a disability is defined as someone who has, or considers themselves to have, a long-term or recurring issue that impacts one or more activities that others may consider to be a daily function. This definition also includes the perception among others that a disability exists. We know that 90% of disabilities on campus are invisible, and candidates with all disabilities are encouraged to apply.

About Lime Connect:

Lime Connect is a not for profit organization that is rebranding disability through achievement. It is the premier resource for top talent in the disability space by attracting, preparing and connecting highly accomplished individuals with disabilities for careers with the world’s leading corporations. Our goal is to break stereotypes and lead all companies to realize the importance, and value, of employing people with disabilities at every level of education, talent and ability.

