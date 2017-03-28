Florida’s hot summer months will be here soon and MaintenX International wants to make sure the air conditioning systems at local business are ready. Facilities managers and business owners know if the A/C goes down in June or July, your business likely can’t operate. The Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) experts at MaintenX are here to help make sure your company is prepared.

“Businesses need to take steps now to make sure their HVAC systems are ready for a long, hot summer,” said Scott Gauvin, MaintenX’s HVAC Operations Manager. “Proper maintenance of the unit can prevent premature replacement and allows the system to achieve the highest level of efficiency, which keeps more money in your pocket.”

MaintenX and its national network of knowledgeable and professional technicians respond to thousands of air conditioning and HVAC calls every year. Below are the company’s top tips to help businesses avoid air-conditioning related issues before the season heats up:

1. Invest in a Preventative Maintenance Program

Having a good preventative maintenance program is essential. Proactive maintenance, like regular belt changes, consistent filter changes, and keeping drain pans clean, will help maintain the unit and help save energy and money. An HVAC unit with this kind of program in place will add up to five years of life to the system.

2. Consistency is Key

Keep your thermostat set at a constant temperature throughout the day and overnight. Contrary to popular belief, turning the air conditioning unit off or setting it at a higher temperature when the business is closed won’t save money. Instead, the system will have to work overtime to pull all the heat and humidity back out from the building every single morning. The HVAC unit will run harder and take longer to recover, meaning it will burn more energy overall. Consistency is key for the temperature of a business or company.

3. Keep it Simple

When it comes to air filters, a top-dollar option isn’t necessary. Although thicker filters (such as MERV 15 or 18) boast they will remove every contaminant in the air, they can lower a unit’s efficiency. Think of it this way: Placing a paper towel over your mouth and breathing can be completed with ease. However, placing a thick, heavy bath towel over your mouth and breathing is a lot more straining. The same goes for an air conditioner. Your HVAC unit is the lungs of the building, don’t restrict it with thicker materials. The system’s efficiency will go down and it will cost more in the end. MaintenX recommends a standard MERV 8 pleated filter. This option is just as effective and maintains efficiency.

