eBOARDsolutions Users Named 2017 Technology Leaders in National Survey

eBOARDsolutions is pleased to recognize and congratulate this year’s winners of the 2017 Digital School District Survey. Thirteen of this year’s winners are eBOARDsolutions users who continue to model and leverage the effective use of technology from the boardroom to the classroom.

The study, coordinated by the Center for Digital Education and in partnership with the National School Boards Association, showcases exemplary school boards’ and districts’ use of technology to govern the district, communicate with students, parents and the community, and improve district operations.

“We are thrilled to see so many eBOARDsolutions users selected as winners this year and so pleased that Simbli is playing in a role in their success. A model of excellence in effective board governance, these districts are truly on the cutting edge of technology and we are so honored to be part of their journey,” said Mark Willis, Chief Operating Officer.

2016-2017 Digital School Districts Survey – Top Ten-Ranking Winners – Congratulations!

Large Student Population District Category (12,000 students or more):

1st Houston County School System, GA

4th Richmond County Schools, GA

7th Rowan-Salisbury, NC

8th Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

9th Fayette County Public Schools, GA

Mid-sized Student Population District Category (3,000 - 12,000 students):

2nd Jefferson City Schools, GA

4th Oconomowoc Area School District, WI

7th Monroe County Schools, GA

10th Marietta City Schools, GA

10th Rome City Schools, GA

Small Student Population District Category (3,000 students or less):

6th Pike Road Schools, AL

7th Chickamauga City School District, GA

9th Jasper County Charter System, GA

Awards presented by the Center for Digital Education at the National School Boards Association Conference - Center for Digital Education: Digital School Districts Survey

Visit http://www.eboardsolutions.com to learn more about Simbli.

About eBOARDsolutions

eBOARDsolutions is the leader in online board management tools for effective governance. With a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing school boards, the Georgia School Boards Association began building these online tools nearly 20 years ago to help its member boards increase their efficiency and effectiveness. In 2007, eBOARDsolutions, Inc. was born, and has been making these tools available to school boards, nonprofits, and governments across the United States ever since. With an annual renewal rate of more than 98 percent, Simbli is helping boards and the people who work with them simply get more done. Learn more about eBOARDsolutions and Simbli at http://www.eboardsolutions.com.

About The Center for Digital Education

The Center for Digital Education is a national research and advisory institute specializing in K-12 and higher education technology trends, policy and funding.

CDE provides education and industry leaders with decision support and actionable insight to help effectively incorporate new technologies in the 21st century.

CDE is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.