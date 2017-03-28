Inventus Power's CWB products provide soldiers with a safer, ergonomic, centralized power solution that reduces weight and the overall number of batteries needed for a mission." Jeff Helm, Business Development Manager

Inventus Power, a global designer and manufacturer of battery packs, chargers and power supplies for the consumer, commercial, medical and military markets, today announced the issuance of Patent Number 9,564,761 B2 by the United States Patent Office. The patent covers a Primary Conformable Wearable Battery (P-CWB) with removable command module. The P-CWB is a non-rechargeable version of the 148Wh Conformable Wearable Battery (CWB150). It was developed in partnership with the U.S. Army and aims to consolidate soldier equipment and increase energy independence.

“The modern soldier carries several mobile electronic devices that require a significant number and variety of batteries in the field,” said Jeff Helm, Business Development Manager for Inventus Power. “While innovative technology like wearable computing can increase soldiers’ capabilities, the increase in weight can conversely hinder mobility and add to fatigue. Our CWB products provide soldiers with a safer, ergonomic, centralized power solution that reduces weight and the overall number of batteries needed for a mission. Soldiers can rely on power for up to 72 hours without having to recharge or replace battery packs.”

Inventus Power has been leading the development of conformable wearable batteries (CWBs) which unify portable power sources into one ergonomically designed form factor. The Primary Conformable Wearable Battery (P-CWB) was designed to complement the rechargeable 150Wh Conformable Wearable Battery (CWB150) by improving the safety, comfort, and maneuverability of the warfighter. The P-CWB integrates easily with standard uniform and armor configurations and eliminates the need to carry bulky, block shaped batteries.

“The P-CWB offers an ergonomically favorable alternative to the 5590 Primary Battery while still incorporating all of the features required for safety in MIL-PRF-32271,” said Mike Stein, Product Management Director for Inventus Power. “The command module houses the majority of electronics and is removable and reusable with other core packs within a battery matrix. Because the primary battery pack is disposable, overall user load may be reduced with each battery discharged and discarded, ultimately increasing user gear capacity and overall mobility.”

This patented technology is being applied in the Inventus Power P-CWB battery, which utilizes LiMnO2 cells, operates at 15 V, provides over 195 Wh capacity, and exceeds the 5590 from a safety and performance perspective. The command module monitors and controls battery discharging, voltage output, and current output.

Inventors listed on the patent include: Albert Nicholas Hopper, III of Rolling Meadows, IL., William Mark Matts of Elburn, IL and Kenneth Habeggar of Naperville, IL.

