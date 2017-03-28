India’s Chigurupati Technologies announced today that their breakthrough development, NTX Technology™, is the first technology to directly address the resolution to globally reduce the harmful use of alcohol set forth by the World Health Organization. NTX Technology™ is a patented compound of FDA and TTB approved ingredients that when infused into alcohol, renders the alcohol liver and DNA friendly.

In 2008, the World Health Organization (WHO) began the process of drafting a global strategy to reduce the harmful use of alcohol. During the 63rd session of the World Health Assembly on May 21, 2010, resolution WHA63.13 was adopted by consensus, focused on a worldwide effort to reduce the harmful use of alcohol by 10% by 2020.

This global strategy focuses on four priority areas for global action: public health advocacy and partnerships, technical support and capacity building; production and dissemination of knowledge; and resource mobilization. These four priorities were then assigned action items to structure strategic execution across the globe: leadership, awareness and commitment; health services' response; community action; drink-driving policies and countermeasures; availability of alcohol; marketing of alcoholic beverages; pricing policies; reducing the negative consequences of drinking and alcohol intoxication; reducing the public health impact of illicit alcohol and informally produced alcohol; and monitoring and surveillance.

NTX Technology™ directly addresses the action item of reducing the negative consequences of drinking by protecting the liver and DNA. The proprietary blend of Glycyrrhizin (Licorice Root Extract), Manna Sugar (Low Calorie Sugar Crystals found in fruits and plants) and Potassium Sorbate (White Salt) is proven to reduce the immediate damage induced by alcohol related stress on the Liver and DNA.

Multiple human clinical trials, conducted in both India and the United States, found that alcohol infused with NTX technology™ reduced stress and protected the liver from alcohol induced stress by up to 93%. More astounding was the discovery that alcohol begins to cause damage to human DNA within a mere 15 minutes after consuming alcohol, and that NTX Technology™ also provides protection to the DNA. The damaged DNA can then mutate into diseased cells, changing the epigenetic expression of the genes, as well as increasing the probability of other possible complications such as allergies or even cancer.

“We developed NTX Technology™ to create a smarter option when consuming alcohol”, says Harsha Chigurupati, Founder and inventor of NTX Technology™. “Over 2 billion around the world drink alcohol, despite knowing the damage alcohol has on the body,” Chigurupati continues, “Through the introduction of NTX Technology™ to the market, we feel there can be a significant change in the way people consume alcohol. One should always drink responsibly and within moderation, but now there is a safe way to drink as well.”

NTX Technology™ was introduced to the market in 2016, through a partnership with the American company, Bellion Spirits. Bellion Spirits will be introducing a complete line of alcohol brands created with NTX Technology called Functional Spirits™ over the next three years.

For more information on Chigurupati Technologies please visit: http://www.chigurupati.com

For more information on NTX Technology please visit: http://www.DrinkSmarter.com

For press appearances or interviews please contact:

Kara A. Kenney

Vice President of Education and Communication

Chigurupati Technologies

E: kara.kenney(at)chigurupati(dot)com

T: 310.689.9178

#### #### ####

About:

Chigurupati Technologies is a research and development company dedicated to the development of innovative technologies that provide valuable health benefits through evolutionary consumer products. In 2006, Harsha Chigurupati, pharmaceutical executive, entrepreneur, and inventor, founded Chigurupati Technologies. His vision: to aid in the evolution of mankind, through the development of technologies that reduce and counter the impact of age accelerating environmental factors in our daily lives. Chigurupati Technologies leverages these disruptive technologies, implementing them into consumer products, ensuring mainstream access of these innovations to everyone. For information on Chigurupati Technologies visit: http://www.chigurupati.com/ .