The Duquesne University School of Nursing has forged a partnership with Pearson, the world’s learning company, to increase access to Duquesne’s rigorous online nursing degree programs. This partnership will help meet the growing national demand for highly qualified nurses, advanced practice nurses, nurse executives, and nursing faculty. The partnership will focus specifically on the Bachelor of Science in Nursing RN-BSN completion, Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs. Pearson is providing comprehensive online program management services, including marketing, recruitment, student support, helpdesk support, and student retention services.

“Partnering with Pearson will enable Duquesne University to rapidly bolster our existing, nationally ranked nursing program and significantly expand the reach of our School of Nursing,” said Dr. Mary Ellen Glasgow, dean and professor of the Duquesne University School of Nursing. “In doing so, we’ll be well positioned to prepare a greater number of nurses to become expert clinicians and health care leaders dedicated to improving the overall quality of patient care in the rapidly changing profession of nursing.”

By 2020, the United States will have an estimated 1.6 million job openings for nurses. Despite this surge in demand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a shortfall of 193,000 nursing professionals. The Institute of Medicine also issued a report in 2010 recommending that nurses should achieve higher levels of education to address an increasingly complex health care system.

“This initiative extends the remarkable record of breakthroughs in nursing education

achieved by Duquesne University,” said Dr. Timothy Austin, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Duquesne. “Most significantly, it was our School of Nursing that created the first online Ph.D. in Nursing program in the nation. We anticipate that this new venture will lay the groundwork for rapid growth in online graduate programs in our other schools.”

Duquesne’s BSN program offers a path for registered nurses with an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) or a Diploma in Nursing to take the next step in their career by earning a BSN degree. The MSN program is designed to meet the current and future needs of nurses by preparing them to plan, initiate, affect and evaluate change in the health care delivery system; ensure quality patient care; and improve health care outcomes. There are three areas of specialization available at the master’s and post-master’s certifications: family (individual across the lifespan) nurse practitioner, forensic nursing, and nursing education and faculty role.

The DNP degree enables graduates to transform the health care delivery system and design new systems to improve the context in which health care is offered. This doctorate is designed for nurses seeking a terminal degree in nursing practice and offers an alternative to research-focused doctoral programs, such as the Ph.D. which Duquesne also offers.

Duquesne’s School of Nursing is consistently ranked as one of the top schools in online nursing education by U.S. News and World Report. For more information regarding these online nursing programs, please visit the institution’s website: http://www.onlinenursing.duq.edu.

“We are honored to collaborate with Duquesne University to build on the institution’s proven success by providing expanded access to nursing degree programs that are designed to produce more qualified professionals in the critically important health care field,” said Todd Hitchcock, senior vice president of online learning services at Pearson.

Pearson provides comprehensive online program management (OPM) services, and partners with more than 40 higher education institutions across the country and around the globe to implement and sustain over 250 undergraduate and graduate programs, which have produced more than 30,000 graduates. In 2016, a total of 6,893 students graduated from programs powered by Pearson’s student support and retention services, a component of many OPM partner solutions.

About Duquesne University

Founded in 1878, Duquesne is consistently ranked among the nation’s top Catholic universities for its award-winning faculty and tradition of academic excellence. Duquesne, a campus of nearly 10,000 graduate and undergraduate students, has been nationally recognized for its academic programs, community service and commitment to sustainability. Follow Duquesne University on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

http://www.duq.edu

About Pearson

Pearson is the world’s learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. For more, visit http://www.pearson.com.