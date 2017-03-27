Returning to CinemaCon for the fifth consecutive year, CJ 4DPLEX today unveiled its immersive demo booth at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, CA. Introducing motion seats featuring the newest “Sway” and “Twist” motions, a new VR Sports attraction unit (Bike Type) and 4D conversions of upcoming film trailers, the company will be showcasing its most up-to-date immersive technology.

Adding to their roster of seat effects and movements, 4DX unveiled two new movements that increase motion degree by more than 400%, resulting in 170 degrees of possible motion. The combination of “Sway” and “Twist” enlarges the up and down movement possibilities while also allowing right, left and rotational movement simultaneously, creating dynamic motion movements that revolutionize the viewing experience of action-packed scenes such as car chases, flying, rolling seas, and spacewalking.

Also on display at the 4DX booth, the company is offering conference attendees and fellow exhibitors to be the first in the US to experience the 4DX VR Sports attraction unit (Bike Type).

4DX’ lineup of VR Sports attraction units currently consist of the Kayak Type, Board Type and Bike Type. The VR sports attraction units combine 4DX’ traditional motion synchronized seating with VR content, bringing sports and leisure activities to life to create a fun, exciting total immersion experience. The Bike Type is designed to re-create extreme sports such as mountain biking and motorcycling and will be showcased for the first time in the US at this year’s CinemaCon.

Booth Information

Booth: 2103A

4DX trailer demos:



Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2:30)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2:27)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2:35)

4DX VR content:



The White Rabbit (2:30)

Wall of China (2:03)

In addition to 4DX demos, CJ 4DPLEX will be holding ScreenX demos at AMC Town Square on Tuesday March 28, 2017. The demo will include a highlight reel of the ScreenX films to date from around the globe.

Session 1: 10:30am (shuttle pickup at 10:00am)

Session 2: 11:45am (shuttle pickup at 11:15am)

Shuttle service will be available in front of the coliseum. For those interested in attending, please contact Paul Kim at paul.kim(at)cj(dot)net.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is the world’s first 4D cinema company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company created 4DX, the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, providing moviegoers with an immersive cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. CJ 4DPLEX brings 4DX auditoriums to exhibition partners along with 4DX codes of both major Hollywood blockbusters and local titles. Each auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. Since 2009, more than 400 Hollywood titles have been screened in 4DX. As of March 2017, over 45,000 4DX seats operate in 370 auditoriums spanning 47 countries. CJ 4DPLEX was named a Most Innovative Company of 2017 in Live Events by Fast Company. For more information, please visit http://www.cj4dplex.com.

About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection system used within a theatre setting. It was created in 2012 by CJ CGV, part of South Korean conglomerate CJ Group, as one of the “next cinema formats” along with 4DX, the multisensory cinema technology with motion and environmental effects. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to create an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree format that projects onto three theatre walls. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 108 screens around the world, including 84 screens at 48 locations in South Korea; 20 screens in China; three in the United States; and one in Thailand.