Equus Compute Solutions, one of America’s largest manufacturers of custom computer hardware systems, will showcase its advanced scalable video surveillance High Density Storage Server Solutions at International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West), which will be held April 4-7, 2017 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, NV. Visit Booth 18132 to see the actual server and storage chassis that are ideal for supporting the advanced data storage requirements for today’s in-vehicle and body-worn cameras. Experts will discuss how Equus can provide custom, flexible, and scalable configurations for these applications at the lowest possible cost.

Equus Compute Systems is world-renowned as a custom computer manufacturer and offers extremely competitive prices – with superior logistics and support – to service providers, independent software vendors/original equipment manufacturers (ISVs/OEMs) and enterprise value-added resellers (VARs). The company has recently expanded, now offering solutions for software defined infrastructures: storage, virtualization and management. Equus offers a level of customization options for these solutions that is unavailable from larger vendors. Equus optimizes life-cycle costs by training customers on how to support systems using in-house resources rather than costly outside vendors.

In the security arena, Equus partners with WatchGuard Video and Open-E in a solution that meets the time and storage demands vital for law enforcement agencies’ surveillance security camera data. WatchGuard Video, the world’s largest manufacturer of law enforcement video systems, supplies in-car and body-worn cameras along with evidence management software. Open-E provides the IP-based storage management software for data backup and storage. The cost-optimized Equus high-density storage servers (HDSS) enables law enforcement agencies to run video surveillance without delay or interruptions 24/7/365.

With the Equus/Open-E/WatchGuard solution, users are not locked into proprietary storage platforms that cannot be easily expanded or upgraded. The combination of custom hardware and a robust storage software operating system means security agencies can create a professional storage solution for a reasonable price – without sacrificing quality or performance. Watchguard Video has deployed its solutions to more than a thousand police departments across the nation.

Drop by Booth 18132 to see a unique, cost effective and compact 130TB storage solution, only 3.5 inches high and 25 inches deep. This 2U storage chassis will be customized to provide what you need now and nothing more – while still enabling future growth.

About Us

Equus Compute Solutions customizes white box servers and storage solutions to enable flexible software-defined infrastructures. Delivering low-cost solutions for the enterprise, software appliance vendors, and cloud providers, Equus is one of the leading white-box systems and solutions integrators. Over the last 28 years, we have delivered more than 3.5 million custom-configured servers, software appliances, desktops, and notebooks throughout the world. Our advanced systems support software-defined storage, networking, and virtualization that enable a generation of hyper-converged scale-out applications and solutions. From components to complete servers purchased online through ServersDirect.com, to fully customized fixed-configurations, white box is our DNA. Custom cost-optimized compute solutions is what we do, and driving successful customer business outcomes is what we deliver. Find out how to enable your software-defined world with us at http://www.equuscs.com.