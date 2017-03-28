APS, a leader in cloud-based workforce management solutions and payroll tax compliance services has completed an agreement with CypherWorx to offer its solutions to the CypherWorx client base.

APS, a leader in cloud-based workforce management solutions and payroll tax compliance services, announced today that it has completed an agreement with CypherWorx to offer its solutions to the CypherWorx client base, effective immediately. APS provides unified workforce management solutions-including payroll services, core HR, attendance, self service, ACA reporting and compliance tools, and mobile-to companies in a wide range of industries via a single flexible platform.

After a thorough review, CypherWorx determined that APS and its solutions effectively address the evolving workforce management needs of its clients. CypherWorx offers custom Learning Management Systems to small and mid-market businesses seeking the best solutions to meet their unique needs-needs that are increasingly best served by innovative online solutions such as those of APS. CypherWorx's training solution helps companies achieve their performance goals by providing custom content that is adaptable the individual needs of organizations.

"Our foundation is built on providing the best client experience possible; that's why, when exploring potential Partners in the Learning Management space, CypherWorx was a natural fit to our Partner Program," said Stacey Palazzo, Channel Relations Manager for APS. "We're excited to leverage this partnership to empower our clients and deliver engaging, functional technology they can rely on."

CypherWorx is excited to partner with APS Payroll to deliver award-winning online training solutions to their clients. This strategic relationship combines our expertise in online training for HR and Payroll applications with APS's outstanding products and services via their flexible platform. "We are very proud and honored to work with the APS Payroll leadership team with our results driven online training solutions that compliment HR and Payroll applications for customers today," according to Steve Stookey, COO at CypherWorx.

Businesses that use CypherWorx now have access to comprehensive information about APS, its solutions, pricing, and peer reviews.

About APS

Headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, APS is a national cloud-based HR solution provider and online payroll company committed to delivering value through flexible cloud technology and individualized support. Our cloud-based HR solution provides online payroll services, core HR, time & attendance, self-service, ACA reporting and compliance tools, and mobile in a single platform which can adapt to meet changing needs of companies in a wide range of industries; we have also been ranked as the 2017 Best Software by G2 Crowd. For more information, please visit https://www.apspayroll.com or call 855-945-7921.

About CypherWorx

The CypherWorx cloud based solution offers clients a variety of services that include Course Catalogs, Create A Course and a Learning Management System (LMS) with rich reporting to help companies with comprehensive employee training tools. CypherWorx is a leader in the mid-market space, combined with a proactive support team, flexible, cutting-edge technology and collaborative approach to providing the best solution possible.