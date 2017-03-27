popHealth® Certified to 2015 Certification Criteria

This is the second major release since popHealth version 3.0 was transitioned to the OSEHRA popHealth Community in 2014. It is the culmination of collaborative efforts by members of the OSEHRA popHealth Steering Work Group and the Developer Open Source Project Group. OSEHRA Organizational Member Zato Health co-funded the ONC certification and provided key technical support throughout the process, coordinating closely with the Connecticut Department of Social Services/ Medicaid. Group members from Northwestern University, eHealthConnecticut, Alabama State Medicaid, and Qualifacts all made significant code, expertise, and infrastructure contributions.

Major enhancements of v5.0 include:



Ability to filter patient data and Clinical Quality Management results by patient demographics and provider information

Quality Reporting Document Architecture (QRDA) Category 1 export of patient data

Enhanced audit log recording and reporting

Allows providers and practices to compare their current quality measure progress against a configurable list of static baselines/goals

Technology stack updates and performance improvements

Currently, popHealth is in use by state Medicaid organizations, community health centers, AHRQ EvidenceNOW grantees, TCPI grantees, EHR vendors, and hospital systems as either a standalone system or a Certified Health IT module for CQM Reporting. Though popHealth was initially developed to generate analytics necessary for Meaningful Use certification, it is now seen as a principal tool for tracking care outcomes in multiple settings.

For more information, or to become part of this open source project, please go to the OSEHRA popHealth webpage. Interested parties may download v5.0 here. There will also be informative popHealth sessions at the 2017 OSEHRA Summit on June 13-15 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. OSEHRA welcomes interested individuals to participate in our active and diverse community. Membership is open to both individuals and organizations, and offers the ability to join and contribute to OSEHRA Working Groups, Discussion Groups, and Open Source Projects. For more information, please visit https://www.osehra.org/content/joining-osehra.

