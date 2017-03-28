BackOffice Associates Logo An automated HCM approach allows HR organizations to strategically manage and maintain quality data across multiple systems based on setting and enforcing outcome-focused HR data policies - Julia Mench, SVP of Global HCM Solutions at BackOffice Associates

As enterprises must scale and evolve their human resources (HR) needs based on ever-changing market demands, today’s HR leaders must be agile, confident and informed regarding their employees’ skill sets and HR analytics, says Julia Mench, SVP of Global HCM Solutions at BackOffice Associates. Speaking on this issue today at the 2017 IHRIM Conference in Toronto, Mench discussed the critical role of HCM in establishing and maintaining business-ready HR data and offered advice for strategically managing organizations’ vast array of HR, payroll, and talent systems data.

“As many HR teams are grappling with outdated, disparate HR systems, they often turn to HCM strategies to address issues such as aging HR systems with incomplete or inaccurate data, M&A or divestitures driving consolidation of systems, volatility in recruiting and retention data, regulatory and privacy risks, or escalating costs due to a lack of proper overall management of HR systems," said Mench. “Rather than manually tracking HR data in different systems, an automated HCM approach allows HR organizations to strategically manage and maintain quality data across multiple systems based on setting and enforcing outcome-focused HR data policies.”

As part of her presentation, Mench discussed key guiding principles for establishing best-practice HCM data initiatives that drive business-ready data, including:



Focus on the business user

Include both data policy setting and enforcement capabilities

Employ predictive processing through artificial intelligence

Ensure system flexibility for changes and updates on the fly

Offer real-time visibility and reporting into relevant HR data across roles and geographies

