The Eczema Company announced it will donate 1% of every sale to a non-profit dedicated to reversing chronic childhood illnesses. The donation program is the brainchild of Jennifer Roberge, founder of The Eczema Company, which provides natural eczema treatments for children and adults. “I fully believe that the work of Documenting Hope is a cornerstone in changing how we approach chronic childhood disease. Instead of managing and suppressing symptoms, we need to shift the way we think about disease. We need to look at the whole body as a beautiful, complex puzzle with various pieces and moving parts that are unique to each individual. That’s what Documenting Hope is all about and the reason we’re supporting it.”

Roberge knows about these issues personally. Her son, Tristan, was diagnosed with eczema at three months old. His skin continued to worsen and at age three his body was 90 percent covered in what looked like severe burns. After years of extensive research and trial and error, Roberge found food allergies and sensitivities can lead to eczema flare-ups, like her son’s. She made the changes to his diet and saw dramatic improvement.

Roberge, founded The Eczema Company to support other families going through the daily challenges of managing eczema and to help them find natural eczema treatments to soothe itchy skin while healing from within. “I am a strong advocate of holistic and integrative natural treatments that work to reverse disease,” she says. “Our kids are getting sicker and sicker. Just giving them medication to mask their symptoms isn’t the long-term answer.”

Documenting Hope is a multi-year research and documentation project to demonstrate the effectiveness of changes in environment for children suffering from eczema, autism, ADHD, asthma, allergies and autoimmune diseases. Its founder and Executive Director, Beth Lambert, hopes to expose the environmental origins behind childhood conditions skyrocketing today. She created Documenting Hope with a board of medical advisors and natural practitioners to develop an 18 month healing program which will follow 14 children on their road to recovery. The program will be the subject of a feature-length film and other media projects, which will demonstrate that these common diseases can be reversed using a functional, holistic approach.

“There is a tsunami of complex chronic illness consuming our children—and it will accompany the next generation into adulthood if we do not take action now to reverse this trend,” Lambert says. “The current system is often focused on suppressing and managing symptoms, which can create a lifelong dependency on expensive medication. Instead, we should be focusing on disease prevention, reversal and even a cure. Our scientists and researchers may be making some of the most important medical and scientific advances in the world, yet the healthcare system is failing our nation’s children.”

The statistics speak for themselves. In 2016:



10% of children have ADD or ADHD

1 in 50 has an autism spectrum disorder

10-20% have eczema

1 in 3 is obese

1 in 30 suffers from depression

1 in 8 has asthma

“This roll call of illness currently costs US families billions of dollars in medication and treatment—and is fast heading towards the trillions. What if we could cut these numbers by 25 percent or in half? What if we can prove our kids could get better? Our support for Documenting Hope is one more step towards that,” concludes Roberge.

