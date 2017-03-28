Curology Releases Inaugural Survey on State of Acne in America

With less than 10,000 dermatologists in the United States and more than 50 million people suffering from acne, access to quality care can be limited while the desire to conquer breakouts and eliminate skincare stress is widespread. Curology, the skincare company that offers customized prescription acne care for every customer online, today released its inaugural survey on the State of Acne in America.

The survey provides a comprehensive look at the challenges women face when dealing with acne and highlights how far women of all ages are willing to go to achieve clear skin. The survey was conducted online with Google Consumer Surveys among 1,001 women, between the ages of 18-44, who have suffered from acne, blackheads or clogged pores at some point in their lives.

Curology is the only solution that offers customized acne formulas for each customer. A dedicated dermatology provider reviews photos of each customer’s face and analyzes responses to medical questions before prescribing a tailor-made formula. Each formula contains prescription-strength ingredients not available over-the-counter, and Curology ships the personalized formula directly to the customer’s door.

“Our hope with the State of Acne in America survey is to expose the underlying struggles women face when dealing with their acne and understand just how important it is for them to find an effective treatment,” said David Lortscher, MD, board-certified dermatologist and the founder and CEO of Curology. “This survey validates what our dermatology providers hear from customers every day - that acne is more than just skin deep. Changes in the appearance of the skin have a major impact on a person both socially and emotionally - and that’s why I created Curology.”

Here are the key findings of Curology’s survey on the State of Acne in America.

Wearing Your Emotions

Suffering from unwanted acne, blackheads or clogged pores can be challenging for women of all ages. In many cases, social situations can exacerbate the emotional toll acne takes and brings unwanted commentary.

● A staggering 52% of women 18-24 have had a significant other or family member comment on their acne, blackheads, or clogged pores in a negative way.

● Almost 15% (14.8%) of women between the ages of 18-24 are likely or very likely to cancel plans or a date because of a breakout.

● Of the women who said they were likely to cancel plans or a date because of a breakout, 26% of them would ALSO be willing to be celibate for six months in order to have clear skin.

Here Comes the...Zit

In today’s digital age, photos are shared instantly, and thousands could see a simple selfie at dinner. With the palpable pressure of having clear and photo-ready skin, women of all ages are willing to subject themselves to other burdens to avoid a very public breakout.

● Almost 60% (58.6%) of women said they’d rather have their period than a breakout on their wedding day.

● 40% (39.9%) of women admitted to editing a picture to cover a blemish before posting on social media. When looking at women ages 18-24, the number goes up to 52.6%.

Acne and the Workplace

Women who suffer from acne, blackheads or clogged pores also struggle with nerves and feelings of anxiety in the workplace, potentially putting their professional reputation and future at risk.

● 36.6% of women admitted to feeling nervous or anxious going into a job interview or big presentation because of their acne. The nerves increase even more for younger women, with 40.6% of women 18-24 admitting the same feelings of anxiety.

● 52.4% of women who have had someone close to them comment on their acne in a negative way also admitted to having felt nervous or anxious going into a big presentation or job interview.

A Financial Blemish

Whether it’s taking a pay cut at work or shelling out $100 a month, the prospect of achieving clear skin can drive women to sacrifice well earned money.

● Almost 10% (8.7%) of women said they would be willing to take a pay cut for six months in order to have clear skin. Younger women age 18-24 would go even further, with 11.5% willing to take a pay cut for clear skin.

● Of women 18-34 who said they would be willing to take a pay cut for six months in order to have clear skin, 57.9% would be willing to pay $100/month for 10 years ($12k) to guarantee their skin would be cleared of any acne, blackheads or clogged pores for life.

● 20.5% of women would be willing to pay $100/month for 10 years ($12K) to guarantee their skin would be cleared of any acne, blackheads or clogged pores for life. That number jumps to 26.4% for women 18-24.

● Criticism by those we love can lead to real heartache and ultimately action. Almost 50% (48.8%) of the women who would be willing to pay $100/ month for 10 years to have clear skin for life have had a significant other or family member comment on their acne in negative way.

How Far Would You Go?

The unfavorable emotional and physical toll of acne can be severe for many, so it’s no surprise that women are willing to go to great lengths to make sure their skin is blemish free. What’s surprising is JUST how far.

● More than ⅓ of women (35.7%) would be willing to gain 10 pounds, take a pay cut or be celibate for six months in order to have clear skin. When looking at women between the 18-24, that percentage rises to nearly 44% (43.6%).

● Paying on the scale: 10.6% of women said they would be willing to gain ten pounds in order to have clear skin.

● No sex: 24.2% of women would be willing to be celibate for six months in order to have clear skin.

When Anti-Aging and Acne Collide

Women don’t have the luxury of staying focused on preventing and treating their acne as they’re often seeking ways to also slow or prevent the process of aging.

● 25.2% of women 25-44 admitted to simultaneously using products to slow or prevent skin aging AND products to treat acne, blackheads and clogged pores.

Curology

With offices in both San Diego and San Francisco, Curology has raised nearly $18 million in venture funding from investors including Advance Vixeid Partners, Forerunner Ventures, and Sherpa Capital.