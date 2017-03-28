Robert Morgenstern, Fordham Real Estate Institute; Anthony R. Davidson, dean of Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies; Michael Stoler; Hugh Kelly, Fordham Real Estate Institute This was a strong introduction for the Real Estate Institute and a great stepping stone as we continue to expand our offerings.

As part of the launch of the Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center, the professional certificate program hosted a breakfast panel moderated by Michael Stoler, real estate expert and advisor to the Institute, on Wed., March 15 at the University’s Lincoln Center campus.

The standing-room only event, titled “Residential Real Estate: Trends and Forecasts,” was sponsored by First American Title Insurance Company and featured industry experts discussing the latest real estate trends, developments and financing in the New York metro area.

“Despite the blizzard that happened the day before, the New York real estate community came out in full force for our inaugural event, making for a very successful program,” said Anthony R. Davidson, PhD, MBA, dean of Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies, which houses the Real Estate Institute. “This was a strong introduction for the Real Estate Institute and a great stepping stone as we continue to expand our offerings. I’d like to thank Mr. Stoler and all of the panelists for making it such a great success, and we look forward to many more events in the future.”

Members of the panel included:



Jan Burman, President, The Engel Burman Group, Bristal Assisted Living

Roy Chin, Regional Director of Commercial Real Estate, TD Bank

Steven Dubb, Principal, The Beechwood Organization

Allen Goldman, President, SJP Residential Properties

Jeffrey Levine, Chairman & CEO, Douglaston Development/Levine Builders

Laurent Morali, President, Kushner Companies

Kenneth Pasternak, Executive Chairman, KABR Group

Seth Pinsky, EVP, Fund Manager, Metro Emerging Markets & Public Affairs Director, RXR Realty

Benjamin Stacks, Market Manager, SVP, Capital One Bank

Joshua Zegen, Managing Principal, Co-Founder, Madison Realty Capital

The event served as a preview of future events Stoler will be holding at the Real Estate Institute in fall 2017 and spring 2018, along with other industry events.

For more information about the Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center, visit http://www.fordham.edu/realestate.