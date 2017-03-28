Kickbox & SparkPost Partner to Enhance Email Data Quality

New Kickbox + SparkPost Integration This integration with Kickbox gives our customers added capabilities to deliver more successful email engagement campaigns.

Kickbox.io, a leading provider of email verification and deliverability solutions, today announced an integration with SparkPost, the world leader in cloud-based email delivery services for apps and websites.

SparkPost, with their robust cloud API, is the largest email infrastructure provider in the world supporting email delivery services for brands like Paypal, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Zillow.

"We are excited about the substantial benefits this partnership with Kickbox will bring to our customers," said Phillip Merrick, CEO of SparkPost. "As the only independent cloud email delivery service on Amazon Web Services (AWS), we pride ourselves on providing companies of all sizes with unsurpassed uptime, reliability and security as well as the highest inbox delivery rates in the industry. This integration with Kickbox gives our customers added capabilities to deliver more successful email engagement campaigns.”

The new Kickbox + SparkPost integration provides a safe and secure path for users to import and export email data between the two platforms for email verification to improve overall data quality, email deliverability and campaign performance while protecting sender reputation.

As a new technology partner Kickbox aims to provide an easy way for SparkPost users to keep their email data free from common quality issues including stale, invalid email addresses and bad email addresses caused by typos and syntax errors.

“Quality data is the foundation of any successful email program, whether you’re sending a newsletter, welcome series or transactional emails. We are thrilled to partner with SparkPost,” said Dan Stevens, CEO, Kickbox. “Our integration gives their customers a way to gain insight into the quality and deliverability of each email address on their contact lists. By using the SparkPost API in tandem with Kickbox, businesses can take a proactive approach to email deliverability and ensure they’re getting the best results from their email programs.”

Kickbox results identify which email addresses are deliverable, which ones will result in a bounce and which ones may have quality or deliverability issues before an actual email is sent.

The new integration makes it easy to verify a complete list of email addresses. Once email data is clean the Kickbox API can be connected to any app or web form to perform email verification at point-of-capture to ensure new email addresses being added to your list are high-quality. Kickbox API libraries are available for Node.js, PHP, Python, and Ruby

Watch this video to see how the Kickbox + Sparkpost integration works.

To celebrate the new partnership, SparkPost customers receive a discount on all Kickbox services including Email List Verification, Real-Time API and Recipient Authentication™.