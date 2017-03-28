The ability to both customize PowerVille VIVR for each of our customers and to deploy PowerVille VIVR in the cloud were also important factors for us.

Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that Monsan, a developer and integrator of digital platforms for mobile marketing, premium rate voice and data services, and in-app and website charging systems in Spain, will deploy Dialogic’s PowerVille™ Visual IVR (VIVR) in the cloud and offer the application as a value-added service to its customers with call centers. Monsan clients are enterprises from many different verticals including banking, healthcare, and education.

“We chose the PowerVille VIVR because it saves time for our clients’ customer care agents and their customers compared to a regular IVR system. One of the main benefits of the PowerVille VIVR for our customers is the dashboard that allows you to see and manage all calls in real time by hours, origin, load distribution, and DTMF. It can also incorporate many features that are important to our clients but which would not work with a traditional IVR system, such as the use of forms and sharing of videos and images. The ability to both customize PowerVille VIVR for each of our customers and to deploy PowerVille VIVR in the cloud were also important factors for us,” said Xavier Sans, CTO at Monsan. “We believe we are offering the first Visual IVR in the cloud in Spain and look forward to bringing continued innovation to our customers.”

“Dialogic is at the forefront of creating innovative enterprise applications to help our customers add value to their clients. The flexibility of PowerVille VIVR being deployed in the cloud and customizable for each of Monsan’s clients is just one example,” Jim Machi, SVP of Product Management and Marketing at Dialogic.

PowerVille Visual IVR enhances customer self-service activities by providing a visual, app-like alternative to navigating voice-only IVR menus. Unlike voice solutions that can only speak one option at a time, PowerVille Visual IVR displays a full set of menu options on a device’s screen all at once, allowing users to quickly choose the path that is right for them. This allows for quicker customer navigation, faster resolution, use of forms, and the ability to share video, images, and voice, all over the customer’s mobile device.

Visit the webpages for more info on Dialogic applications.



About Dialogic

Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers and developers around the globe. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices worldwide, Dialogic helps 48 of the world’s top 50 mobile operators, and nearly 1,000 application developers build and deploy on agile networks. Learn more about how Dialogic is enabling agility by following us on Twitter @Dialogic, and visiting http://www.dialogic.com and the Dialogic Blog for the latest industry news, trends and advice.

Dialogic and PowerVille are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Dialogic Corporation or a subsidiary thereof (“Dialogic”). Other trademarks mentioned and/or marked herein belong to their respective owners.

About Monsan

Monsan is a Spanish company founded in 2001 and fully established in the market. We are leaders in the new technologies and intelligent networks sector. We operate internationally and are constantly growing in terms of both reputation and size. We have our own platform and an R&D team dedicated solely to creating new services that reflect future market trends. Advising our customers about continuous technological advances is one of our missions.

We develop digital platforms that meet the needs of our customers in relation to mobile marketing, premium rate voice and data services and in-app and website charging systems.

Contact

Dialogic

Chika Kim

Digital Marketing Manager

+1 973 967 6294

chika.kim(at)dialogic(dot)com