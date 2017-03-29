KeyedIn Launches On-Demand Software Training Academy

KeyedIn Solutions, maker of cloud ERP and project management solutions, today announced the release of KeyedIn Manufacturing curriculum in its on-demand learning management system, KeyedIn Excellence Academy.

“Building upon the Excellence Academy KeyedIn originally launched in 2015, we now have expanded the Academy’s resources to encompass all of the features in our latest release of KeyedIn Manufacturing,” said Nancy Brehmer, Sr. Director of Sales and Services at KeyedIn. “We’re excited to offer these new services to our rapidly growing user community, helping to turn customers into champions of KeyedIn Manufacturing software.”

From understanding the software framework to utilizing KeyedIn’s Konfigure platform to configure the solution to fit unique manufacturing processes, KeyedIn Excellence Academy centralizes all software training material in a single web-accessible learning management system.

The Excellence Academy gives KeyedIn Manufacturing users training on all modules of the software, including: Customer Relationship Management; Estimating; Quoting; Order Entry; Work Order Management; BOM; Production Control; Visual Scheduling; Shop Floor Control; Shipping; Receiving; Accounts Payable; Accounts Receivables; General Ledger; Business Intelligence; a Workflow-based extension tool (Konfigure); and more. With both step-by-step “how-to” guides and video demonstrations, the Excellence Academy allows users to reap the benefits of comprehensive on-demand training at their fingertips.

“KeyedIn Excellence Academy has allowed our team to get up and running quickly with the tools we needed to learn the software and understand where the product fits in the industry,” said Sean Fitzsimmons of Central Nervous Systems, a KeyedIn partner.

Access to this expansive library of on-demand training will help ensure KeyedIn Manufacturing customers and partners will be successful reaching their business goals with the manufacturing industries most innovative cloud ERP software. “We are excited to offer our KeyedIn Manufacturing users fast access to the tools they need to be successful with our cloud ERP solution. From navigating the software to utilizing all the functionality available, our customers and partners are now empowered to make the most of the software for their business and their team,” said KeyedIn CEO Lauri Klaus.

For more information about KeyedIn Manufacturing, visit keyedin.com/manufacturing.

