Bradford Networks, an innovator in transforming network security through visibility, control and response has expanded relationships with five leading universities to enhance their comprehensive security posture. Durham University, the University of Limerick, the University of Surrey, the University of South Pacific, and North-West University have all increased the capability to secure their networks with end-to-end network visibility, and an ability to enforce dynamic network access controls to over 250,000 devices.

According to a study by VMware, one in three universities face cyber attacks on an hourly basis. This can jeopardize students’ and staff’s personal and financial information, medical records, or proprietary research. Once hacked, universities are often left with high financial losses and damage to their reputation. With data breach exposure climbing to over 35 billion records in 2016 according to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), the ability to secure networks becomes critical for an enhanced security posture.

“Universities face unique challenges related to network security. They continually deal with a large transient population, are the definition of BYOD, and are faced with supporting new IoT devices in addition to the existing infrastructure,” said Gary Mead, vice president of international sales at Bradford Networks. “Working with one of our leading partners, KHIPU Networks, we are pleased to continue our leadership position in securing university networks.”

“As a company solely focused on cyber security solutions, we continue to see education institutions leading the adoption of flexible, automated and secure network access,” said Matt Ashman, co-founder and director of KHIPU Networks. “It’s compelling to see these universities taking aggressive action to expand their ability to have full visibility into devices on the network, including who, what, where, and when – in order to enhance the ability to control or deny access.”

Andrew Crowe, senior IT consultant at Durham University echoes the need for preparing for the future. “We expect to see continued growth in network attached devices in the coming years due to continued growth in BYOD, multiple devices per user and further extension of the Internet of Things (IoT) – ensuring the protection of both end-user devices and the data network is essential to maintaining a secure environment for the University.”

Bradford Networks’ Network Sentry is designed to address the three critical areas of network security – end-to-end visibility, dynamic access control and automated threat response. Bradford Networks has the widest array of technology partnerships across the security solution ecosystem and is trusted by universities and enterprises worldwide.

About Bradford Networks

