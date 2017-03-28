SiteWatch PRO Series

Sensera Systems, Inc., the leading manufacturer of affordable solar/wireless/cloud remote monitoring systems, today announced it will attend the ISC West international security conference and exhibition, where it will display its growing range of affordable cloud-based, remotely managed solutions for security and surveillance applications, including its turn-key SiteWatch PRO, series as well as offer a preview of the new SiteWatch THERMAL Series.

The largest security industry trade show in the U.S., ISC West is taking place April 5-7, 2017, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. Sensera Systems will be located in booth 33093.

Sensera Systems will showcase its solar-powered, plug and play, cloud-based security and surveillance cameras and integrated monitoring solutions featuring the compact and easy to install SiteWatch PRO Series™ system. SiteWatch PRO is a turn-key remote site video surveillance solution featuring dual day/night cameras, long range PIR-based motion detection and IR or white light illumination, all powered from the integrated solar powered battery system.

The flexible SiteWatch PRO Series camera features integrated cellular and WiFi and can be configured to address a wide range of site security applications. Supported by Sensera Systems’ MultiSense Cloud Service, Sitewatch PRO provides end-to-end remote video surveillance and alerting —all accessible from any PC or mobile web browser with no additional software. The automated provisioning feature of MultiSense means that no IP addresses or camera-side configuration is needed to bring the cameras onto the cloud.

The SiteWatch PRO Series camera features advanced capabilities including: DVR edge recording (64GB), 720p/H.264 video streaming, triggered image and video capture, email and SMS motion alerts and VMS integration. Motion alerts can be configured to include video or still imagery, providing real-time video alarm verification. Arming of motion detection and alerting can be scheduled from the web interface. The SiteWatch PRO Series camera also supports the LiveView feature allowing near-real-time continuous site monitoring for lower costs than traditional video streaming.

The upcoming SiteWatch THERMAL series combines a thermal camera and video analytics to provide a powerful, flexible, robust remote site surveillance and intrusion detection solution. This exciting addition to the SiteWatch family will be previewed at the show.

“SiteWatch cameras can be mounted anywhere and remove the hassle of deploying security solutions at sites that do not have power or internet. They are off-the-shelf solutions that delivers end-to-end surveillance and monitoring/alarming solutions over cellular or WiFi.” said David Gaw, President of Sensera Systems. “This solution replaces large expensive trailers and boxes of equipment and batteries typically found in today’s site surveillance applications at half the cost. The SiteWatch Series meets a longstanding need for affordable security at construction sites and other critical infrastructure locations.”

Sensera Systems is currently accepting new applicants for its' Authorized Systems Integrator Program, which makes its popular solar-powered, wireless site camera monitoring and surveillance solutions available through leading security integrators in the United States and internationally. Participating integrators benefit from enhanced marketing support, training, special pricing, and technical support to offer Sensera Systems’ complete line of jobsite and security products, featuring SiteWatch Series™ cameras and cloud service solutions, to their site security customers.

About Sensera Systems

Based in Golden, Colorado, Sensera Systems designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for integrated remote sensing and security in construction, security, industrial automation, oil & gas, agriculture, and law enforcement. Sensera Systems' patented MultiSense™ Platform and solar powered, wireless camera products are significantly simpler to use and more affordable than existing systems and have been recognized by the industry with multiple awards for innovation and impact. Sensera Systems' products achieve extreme ease of use, high functionality, and low cost by combining solar powered and wireless operation, and tightly integrated hardware and cloud-based monitoring.