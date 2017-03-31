CentraComm Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

This recognition reflects of our commitment towards the professional growth of our employees.

CentraComm announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CentraComm to its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations—which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250.”

“This recognition reflects of our commitment towards the professional growth of our employees. In a time when security and network expertise is lacking, we continue to invest in our employees, their certifications, and the improvement of the services they deliver,” said Lynn Child, President and Co-Founder of CentraComm.

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at http://www.crn.com/techelite250.

About CentraComm

CentraComm is an IT security and infrastructure provider with a regional focus and global reach. Our around-the-clock engineering talent and value-added services deliver peace of mind for our customers. We work with Fortune 50, educational institutions, and small to medium-sized businesses to allow them to innovate efficiently and remain secure. We provide best of breed products and services that allow IT organizations to maintain a high-performance network and broaden their security posture. Our services include both professional and managed services, network & security assessments, vulnerability testing, hosted and cloud services and much more.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

For more information on CentraComm, visit them online at http://www.centracomm.net