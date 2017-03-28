SPAR 3D Expo & Conference Announces Live Demonstrations at Event

With the start of SPAR 3D Expo & Conference just five days away, event organizers have announced new and exciting developments to enrich the attendee experience and enhance their understanding of the technical capabilities of the latest product innovations. While live demonstrations and interactive workshops have always been a part of SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, this year’s event stresses hands-on learning like never before. In-booth demonstrations, in-session demonstrations and dedicated areas on the exhibit floor have been developed in response to attendees’ requests. The event will take place April 3-5, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Houston.

The following demonstrations are taking place at the event:

Crime Scene & Common Scanning Challenges – Live Demonstrations of 3D Technologies

SPAR 3D Expo & Conference is partnering with the International Association of Forensics and Security Metrology (IAFSM) to demonstrate how innovative 3D technologies are being utilized. Integrated into the crime scene will be common scanning challenges such as black, white and reflective surfaces.

Accident Reconstruction

A new addition to the show floor this year, IAFSM will bring a crash vehicle for demonstrations of Accident reconstructions. One side will be un-coated and the other will be prepared with a light coating to facilitate better scanning. Presentations of accident reconstruction demo results will be presented by IAFSM and vendors.

Virtual Reality (VR) – Immersive Participation Room

Uwe Woessner of Stuttgart University will be demonstrating 3D VR projection with head tracking in a dedicated room on the exhibit floor that will be open for the duration of the event.

In-Booth Demos

Numerous exhibitors will be holding in-booth demos, including:



Bentley

Blue Marble Geographics

DAT/EM

DotProduct

FARO

Geoslam

Leica Geosystems

Mantis Vision

Matterport

NC Tech

Optech

Pavemetrics

Pericept

Pointfuse

RIEGL

Surphaser/ Basis Software

Teledyne

Trimble

Z+F

In-Sessions Demos:

Several speakers will be conducting demonstrations during the conference sessions, including:

Paul Tice of Topa 3D speaking on “ Rapid 3D Documentation Technology for AEC” on Monday 4/3 at 3:30

Mark Radell & Alex Cunningham of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. speaking on

Applied Virtual Reality for Improved Building Quality” on Monday 4/3 at 4:20pm



Matt Lato of BCG Engineering speaking on “Art of Presentation of Sound Science” on Tuesday 4/4 11:25am

Alan Robles & Scott DeWoody of Gensler speaking on AR & VR for Building Projects on Tuesday 4/4 at 2:25pm

“Serving up cutting-edge content is a hallmark of SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, and the current pace of change and adoption of 3D technologies will make this year’s event more dynamic than ever,” said Lisa Murray, Event Director. “The event focuses on 3D sensing, 3D processing and 3D visualization tools that are changing the landscape of how assets are managed, projects are pitched, and designs are created. These tools are complex, and by providing hands-on learning opportunities, we’re enhancing attendees’ understanding of how these products work, what they can do, and how they can solve problems.”

SPAR 3D Expo & Conference is the only vendor-neutral, cross-industry, 3D event in the market with over 100 booths of best-in-class 3D sensing, 3D processing and 3D visualization tools from leading vendors around the world; a robust conference program with 100+ practical, engaging presentations designed to help attendees increase efficiency, save time and money, mitigate risk and improve safety; and hundreds of top attending companies using these tools.

Registration is available online now. Advanced registration is encouraged to avoid long lines on-site.

About SPAR 3D Expo & Conference

As the global leader in 3D technology, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference brings together the top hardware, software and visualization solutions providers from across the globe together under one roof for three action-packed days of education, exhibits and live demonstrations. Conference content covers 3D sensing, 3D processing, and 3D visualization technologies. Contact: Abby McCloskey, Marketing Manager, Diversified Communications at amccloskey(at)divcom(dot)com.

About Diversified Communications — Diversified Communications is a leading international media company providing market access, education and information through global, national and regional face-to-face events, digital products and publications. Diversified serves a number of industries including: technology, seafood, food service, natural and organic, healthcare, commercial marine, and business management. Based in Portland, Maine, USA, Diversified has divisions in the Eastern United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com