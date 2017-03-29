Highly regarded medical marijuana lawyer David Shiner will be a guest speaker at the Crittenden Medical Insurance Conference, which will be held at the Mandarin Oriental Miami hotel April 2-4, 2017. Mr. Shiner is the principal at the Shiner Law Group and regarded as a leading expert in medical marijuana. His law firm represents businesses engaged in various aspects of the medical marijuana industry. At the conference, Mr. Shiner will address a range of compliance, liability, and coverage issues involving medical marijuana under the requirements imposed by Amendment 2.

The Shiner Law Group has been widely recognized as a national leader in cannabis law. David Shiner is a Board Member of the National Cannabis Chamber of Commerce. He also has received an AV Preeminent Rating, which is the highest rating for legal acumen and ethical standards. Mr. Shiner has been acknowledged by his peers as one of Florida's rising stars in business litigation.

Attorney David Shiner is a member in good standing with the Florida Bar Association and has been admitted to practice in all Federal District Courts in Florida. He also is a member of numerous Bar associations and organizations that include the Palm Beach County Justice Association, South Palm Beach County Bar Association, American Bar Association, Palm Beach County Bar Association and Florida Justice Association.

Mr. Shiner will speak about several legal issues involving medical marijuana created by the passage of Amendment 2. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, the Department of Justice (DOJ) circulated a memorandum in August 2013 that indicated enforcement of cannabis laws against states and businesses will be considered a low priority provided they utilize robust and effective systems of control.

Amendment 2, which became effective January 3, 2017, mandates that the Florida Department of Health establish regulations for the issuance of medical marijuana identification cards, promulgate standards and qualifications for caregivers, and create rules for the registration of medical marijuana. The law legalizes medical marijuana for use by individuals with designated medical conditions and also requires Florida’s Department of Health to regulate marijuana production and distribution centers.

The enactment of Amendment 2 creates legal challenges for businesses and their insurers involved in the medical marijuana industry. For example, businesses engaged in the production or distribution of marijuana must develop and adopt appropriate tracking and control practices and systems to satisfy the DOJ given that cannabis remains illegal under federal law.

For more information about Shiner Law Group and the services they provide, visit their legal websites – Shiner Law Group and http://www.844WeedLaw.com or call (561) 777-7700.