Michael S. George, M.D. I am excited to add the office in Springwoods Village which offers patients great access from the airport as well as the north, east, and west suburbs of Houston.

Michael S. George, M.D. is now treating patients at the new KSF Orthopaedic Center, P.A. office location in Springwoods Village. The new location is located at 2255 E. Mossy Oaks Rd., Suite 440, Spring, Texas 77389 inside the new CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Springwoods Village.

Dr. George is a specialist in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine with a focus on arthroscopic shoulder and knee surgery. He treats professional rodeo cowboys as a member of the Justin Sports Medicine Team and he is also a team physician for the Scrapyard Dawgs a professional softball team, the Woodlands Strykers a collegiate baseball team, North American University, Texas A&T Junior College football team, and multiple area high schools.

Dr. George has been active academically as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine as well as a Clinical Instructor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Texas at Houston. He has served as the Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. His research has been published extensively in multiple orthopaedic journals and he was voted a “Texas Super Doctor” by his peers as seen in Texas Monthly Magazine “Super Doctors Issue” as well as one of “Houston's Top Doctors” by H Texas Magazine.