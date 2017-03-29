Traffic Builder v2 is the first user generated SEO tool that encompasses true natural language processing at its core and therefore will be able to deeply change the way eCommerce merchants attract ready to purchase and qualified visitors"

Celebros, Inc. Magento’s Premier Site Search partner and global leader in natural language - semantic site search, navigation and merchandising technologies announced the release of its new Traffic Builder v2 dynamic SEO generator. The Traffic Builder v2 will be added into the already feature rich suite of conversion optimization tools offered by Celebros to its global online retailers across all eCommerce platforms.

“The release of the Celebros advanced Traffic Builder v2 has been under planning and development for a while now. Our goal was simple, to ensure that global retailers and our customers would be able to fully utilize the SEO tool to dynamically attract and create new organic traffic to their sites using actual customers search data, which may have otherwise been going to their competition. We’ve worked long and hard with some of the industry’s top leading SEO experts to produce a useful solution that can deliver real results and dramatically increase the retailers inbound site traffic at scale,” said Joseph Shemesh, CEO at Celebros. “Using our Natural Language Processing algorithms along with advanced machine learning and site search analytics we are fundamentally altering the way eCommerce retailers are earning new organic traffic. The introduction of Traffic Builder v2 is a real break-through; on the one hand, it works seamlessly out of the box, but on the other, it’s robustness provides a way for SEO experts to fine tune the process in conjunction with other SEO tools being used by the merchants. The combination of natural language site search analytics and its after-effect of attracting new qualified organic traffic that converts.”

“Traffic Builder v2 will dynamically create high ranking relevant static landing pages using the merchants site search analytics and customer’s shopping behavior. Traffic Builder is nothing short of an SEO powerhouse utilizing user-generated content to further rank stores, search terms and products in Google’s and Bing search results pages while staying up to date with Google’s constant algorithmic changes and updates. Traffic Builder v2 is the first and only user generated SEO tool that encompasses true natural language processing at its core and therefore will be able to deeply change the way eCommerce merchants attract ready to purchase and qualified visitors to their sites,” said Mr. Shemesh, CEO of Celebros.

Visit Celebros at the 2017 Magento Imagine eCommerce Conference at the Wynn in Las Vegas. April 3-5, Booth 409. Experience the e-commerce revolution and find out how hundreds of Celebros customers are boosting their conversions by up to 300%

Celebros, Inc. is a global leader in e-commerce site-search, merchandizing and navigation conversion technologies for online retailers.

Celebros is Magento’s only premier Site Search Partner and offers the only certified Site Search solution for both Magento 1.x and Magento 2.

Celebros is the only Gold and Certified Site Search Partner for SAP hybris.

Celebros prides itself on providing multi-language solutions, excellent service and customized solutions to fit the specific customer needs using a SaaS business model for e-commerce site search. Celebros customers include over 400 e-commerce retailers and merchants in eleven countries, including the United States, Europe and Asia, representing a broad range of industry segments, revenue and catalog sizes.