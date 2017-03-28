Heritage at Pennington, an enclave of new two-story townhomes and villas, is coming this Spring to Mercer County. “We’re excited to offer homebuyers a community of luxury townhomes and villas (master down homes) designed to suit their lifestyles,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce that Heritage at Pennington will be coming to Pennington this Spring. Heritage at Pennington will feature two-story townhomes and villas located in picturesque Mercer County.

“We’re excited to offer homebuyers a community of luxury townhomes and villas (master down homes) designed to suit their lifestyles,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. “These homes are part of a small town, intimate community that you will really enjoy living in.”

The homes at Heritage at Pennington offer four, two-story home designs with up to 2,500 sq. ft. of living space including three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and one- to two-car garages. Homebuyers can choose between villas with two-car garages and traditional townhomes with a one-car garage. Pricing begins in the low $400s. “Homes will also feature master down suites (per plan), open floor plans and designer finishes,” said Csik.

Heritage at Pennington is just a short walk from the shops and restaurants of downtown Pennington and offers easy access to I-95, the NJ Turnpike, I-295, I-78, I-287 and Route 1. The community is also part of the highly-rated Hopewell Valley Regional School District. “Heritage at Pennington is centrally located near everything Mercer County has to offer,” said Csik. “We’re eager to offer homebuyers a luxury option so close to trendy shops, exciting recreation, great schools and so much more.”

To learn more about this new community or to become a Heritage at Pennington VIP, visit http://www.heritageatpennington.com.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.