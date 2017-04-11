Priceline Partner Network to Power Travel Bookings for RadSeason.com

Rad Season is excited to announce its partnership with Priceline Partner Network, offering accommodation, airline ticketing and rental car services to the best action sports and adventure events across the globe. Rad Season is the world’s first website to combine all action sports and adventure event booking needs under one roof.

With this new partnership, booking a trip to an action sports or adventure event has never been so easy. With a newly finished re-design of their website, Rad Season has integrated Priceline Partner Network's functionality to search the closest accommodation for each event listing and travel to and from the event. In addition, they’ve revamped their landing page to include a ‘Travel’ page that allows visitors to book their travel via the Rad Travel booking portal. All of which allows for easy navigation and seamless booking and checkout from start to finish.

"Our company is the first of its kind to hit the market today. Before, people were forced to visit 3-5 different websites to complete their outdoor and adventure travel accommodations. And, since we knew we wanted to go big or go home in this business, we partnered with Priceline Partner Network. With Priceline Partner Network's extensive offering, we can provide our customers a tailored experience to discover events, book rad accommodation and travel easily,” said Oli Russell-Cowan, Founder of Rad Season.

In addition to satisfying the travel needs of outdoor and sports enthusiasts around the world, Rad Season also offers a ‘Magazine’ section of their site to engage visitors in fresh and new content surrounding the events. Struggling to discover the next event on your bucket list? This section features epic interviews, event announcements and information by category, as well as promotional offers and giveaways.

Whether it’s a snowboarding music festival in the Austrian Alps in April, a surfing contest in Hawaii in December or a camel riding race in the Australian outback in July this all sets the stage for Rad Season’s notion that ‘it’s always the season somewhere’. So, the next time you are thinking about booking your travel to X-Games or Oktoberfest, or even a giant water-fight in Thailand, there’s no need to visit multiple sites, just head to radseason.com

About Rad Season:

Founded in April of 2016 in Sydney, Australia, radseason.com is an innovative website for finding and going to the best action sports and adventure events in the world. It helps you discover events, book event tickets, accommodation, travel and connect with others all on one site on your desktop computer, mobile phone or tablet. For more information go to https://radseason.com/

About Priceline Partner Network:

Priceline Partner Network (PPN), a subsidiary of Priceline.com, and part of the Priceline Group, provides best-in-class travel deals and booking engine solutions to thousands of partners throughout the world. PPN provides partners such as online travel agencies, airlines, wholesalers and loyalty programs, with access to extensive hotel, car and flight inventory through the most cutting edge white label booking engine solution in the world, with the ability to customize to meet unique branding needs and requirements. The company also offers customizable API solutions for seamless integration into partner sites directly.