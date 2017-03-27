Select Yamaha MusicCast products like the WX-010 wireless speaker (above) will now support the streaming service Deezer. "We’re excited that these fans will soon have the world of Deezer at their fingertips from MusicCast wireless audio products throughout their home. It’s a match made in heaven,” said Bob Goedken, Yamaha Corporation of America.

Yamaha today announced that it will support Deezer on select models of the company’s growing MusicCast multiroom audio ecosystem.

Owners of compatible MusicCast products who subscribe to the popular music streaming service will be able to enjoy Deezer’s 43+ million songs right in their homes.

Support will first arrive before May through a firmware update for the just-announced Yamaha RX-V683, RX-V583 and RX-V483 AV receivers. In the weeks to follow, the service will roll out to other select MusicCast AV receivers, wireless speakers, sound bars, streaming amplifiers and Hi-Fi receivers.

Yamaha MusicCast will support both Deezer Premium+ (320 Kbps) and ad-supported Deezer Free platforms.

"Passionate music fans are drawn to Deezer for its enormous library and outstanding music discovery abilities," said Bob Goedken, general manager, AV division, Yamaha Corporation of America. "We’re excited that these fans will soon have the world of Deezer at their fingertips from MusicCast wireless audio products throughout their home. It’s a match made in heaven.”

The integration of Deezer within Yamaha products will provide customers with access to the almost endless music archive that Deezer has to offer. It will also allow users to experience Deezer’s signature feature, Flow, that lets users create their own personal soundtracks. Based on a unique algorithm combined with human curation, Flow learns a listener’s preferences and then scours Deezer’s massive music library to create a stream of music that mixes personalized recommendations and new discoveries with old favorites.

Commented Riad Hawa, vice president, hardware partnerships at Deezer, “We’re excited to be expanding our reach to more home users globally, especially through Yamaha, the world’s number one AV receiver brand. We are looking forward to continuing to innovate in this space with Flow at the center of our music experience.”

In August 2015, Yamaha introduced its MusicCast wireless multiroom audio technology, uniting Hi-Fi and home theater with wireless multiroom simplicity. Yamaha MusicCast products range from wireless speakers to sound bars, AV receivers, streaming amplifiers and Hi-Fi receivers, offering an extremely diverse range of performance levels, price points and listening experiences from which to choose.

In addition to the new RX-V 83 Series AV receivers, Deezer will be integrated into the following current MusicCast products:

– MusicCast sound bars: YSP-5600, YSP-2700, YAS-706, YSP-1600 and

SRT-1500 (expected in May).

– MusicCast wireless speakers: WX-010 and WX-030 (expected in June).

– MusicCast wireless streaming amps, Hi-Fi receivers and powered network monitors: WXA-50, WXC-50, R-N602, R-N402 and NX-N500 (expected in July).

– MusicCast AV preamplifier CX-A5100 (expected in fall). For more information about Yamaha MusicCast, please visit http://4wrd.it/MUSICCAST

