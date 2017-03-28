"We are excited Patrick Dempsey will join us to give the keynote address at this year’s Extraordinary Healer® program." - Michael J. Hennessy Jr

CURE® magazine, the nation’s leading digital and print media enterprise focused on cancer patients is proud to announce Emmy Award-winning actor, cancer advocate, and Breakaway from Cancer® Ambassador Patrick Dempsey as the keynote speaker for the 2017 Extraordinary Healer® Award for Oncology Nursing Event, announced Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of Michael J. Hennessy Associates, sister company of CURE® magazine.

In making the announcement Michael J. Hennessy Jr. said, “We are excited Patrick Dempsey will join us to give the keynote address at this year’s Extraordinary Healer® program. Dempsey is not only a talented and established actor, but he has dedicated his time and efforts to support those affected by cancer.”

In response to his mother’s multiple bouts with ovarian cancer, Dempsey founded the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, Maine in 2008 with the intention of giving back to the community where he grew up, and where his mother first received cancer treatment. The Dempsey Center improves the quality of life for individuals, families and communities impacted by cancer through free support, education, complementary therapies, and prevention. Dempsey returns to Maine each fall for the Center’s signature run, walk, and cycle fundraising experience, the Dempsey Challenge presented by Amgen®, which raised over $1.3M in 2016.

Additionally, his performances have been nominated for Golden Globe awards and won Screen Actors Guild and People’s Choice awards. In addition to his diverse acting career, Dempsey launched a production company, Shifting Gears.

On May 4, the 2017 Extraordinary Healer® Award celebration and reception will take place in Denver, Colorado, in conjunction with the 42nd ONS Annual Congress that is being held May 4-7. For more information, please visit http://www.curetoday.com/extraordinaryhealer

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as CURE Connections®; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, N.J.-based Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® (http://www.onclive.com) platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.