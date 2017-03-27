Past News Releases RSS

Livability.com has released its fourth-annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list. The new rankings are the culmination of months-long exclusive research into what factors most influence the livability of the United States’ small to mid-sized cities. More than 30 states are represented, from coast to coast.

The list is an exclusive, independent, editorial ranking by Livability.com. The research team was supported by a stellar advisory board of the leading academics, authors, policymakers and practitioners in the places space. This year, our team is proud to have collaborated with world-renowned urbanist Richard Florida and assistant clinical professor Steven Pedigo from the Initiative for Creativity and Innovation in Cities at NYU School of Professional Studies, our new data partners EMSI in shaping our methodology and the framework by which we rank the cities.

“This year’s Top 100 Best Places to Live list includes many first-time cities,” says Becky Henson, Livability spokesperson. “The fact is that each one of these cities on the list are a best place to live. Our data experts scoured thousands of cities and data points to build a list that truly encompasses the things that make a place ideal.”

More than 2,100 cities with populations between 20,000 and 350,000 were evaluated in this landmark study. Forty data points that were grouped into eight categories: economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care. The eight scores were weighted based on an exclusive survey conducted for Livability.com by Ipsos Public Affairs, a leading global market research firm. Respondents were asked about factors that make their communities better places to live, as well as the factors they would consider in selecting another city. Sources included the best public and private data available from organizations like the U.S. Census Bureau, Walk Score, GreatSchools.com and Esri.

The top 100 cities are featured on Livability.com, along with their LivScore and information about the qualities and amenities that helped them make the list.

