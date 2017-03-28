Au Bon Pain is embracing the healthy-ish way of life, helping food lovers feel good about the food they eat without ever sacrificing flavor. The new Spring Menu rolling out today includes items like the new Sprouted Grain Roll, available with the Signature Farmhouse Omelet breakfast sandwich and Turkey Swiss BLT, as well as the nostalgia-inspired Strawberry Bon Tart. Made with high-quality, better-for-you ingredients, the new Spring Menu options will be available March 28, 2017 - June 12, 2017.

“As Au Bon Pain continues to create our own unique twists to our seasonal menus, we always keep it top of mind our customers want options that make them feel good -- whether it’s something fresh and healthy or buttery and indulgent,” said executive chef, Katherine See. “We strive to create a balance in our cafés, starting with high-quality ingredients for nutritious and well-balanced meals, but we also know no one wants to live on greens alone, so we’re having fun with items that can satisfy a sweet tooth as well."

Check out the details on the new Spring Items:

Sprouted Grain Roll

With sprouted grains gaining popularity (and our Instagram feeds), Au Bon Pain brings its take with a new Sprouted Grain Roll. Made with sprouted wheat, sunflower, flax seeds, honey and molasses, this bread is a great source of fiber and contributing antioxidants that assist in metabolism, immune and heart functions. Guests can eat well, stay full, and work on those #summerbody goals long before the first beach day hits. Sprouted Grain Roll is featured as the bread of choice for Spring’s latest and greatest sandwiches offerings:

The Signature Farmhouse Omelet. Made with freshly cracked eggs, whisked and cooked into a fluffy omelet with a flavorful herb blend of parsley, chives, smoked paprika & roasted onions, topped with hardwood smoked bacon and melted cheddar cheese, the Signature Farmhouse Omelet breakfast sandwich is the old school bacon, egg & cheese’s classed-up foodie sister.

Turkey Swiss BLT. The new lunch sandwich puts a twist on the classic with tender turkey and Swiss cheese added to hardwood smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes, field greens, and mayo. On a toasted Sprouted Grain Roll, this new sandwich is both delicious and supremely satisfying.

Strawberry Bon Tart

Made for the kid at heart! This throwback hand-held toasted pastry is flaky, yet chewy and filled with sweet strawberry preserves, topped with vanilla icing and sprinkled with rainbow nonpareils. The Au Bon Pain team knows you won’t want to share a single bite, so the Strawberry Bon Tart is now available 2 for $5 at participating locations, ensuring an extra is always on hand.

Is your mouth watering yet? For more information on the new Spring Menu or to find an Au Bon Pain café location near you, visit: http://www.aubonpain.com.

###

About Au Bon Pain

Founded in 1978, Au Bon Pain (“the place of good bread”) has grown into an internationally recognized leader in the fast-casual restaurant category. The chain’s signature items—sandwiches, breads, pastries, salads, soups and coffee—are served in welcoming café environments emphasizing quick service and hospitality. Au Bon Pain offers consumers a wide array of delicious, nutritional foods that include low-sodium, low-fat, gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Calorie counts are clearly posted on menus and full nutritional information is provided in each cafe which has helped the brand earn Health magazine’s designation as one of America’s Top 5 Healthiest Restaurant Chains over the past three years and one of America’s Healthiest Restaurant Chains by Grellin.

Au Bon Pain operates in six key trade channels including urban office buildings, hospitals, universities, transportation centers, malls and museums. Au Bon Pain currently operates in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and internationally. Additional information about Au Bon Pain, which is headquartered in Boston, may be found at http://www.aubonpain.com